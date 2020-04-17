Andy Ruiz Jr wishes to prepare together with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and battle Luis Ortiz just before finding into title competition all over again

Andy Ruiz Jr is open to the idea of Eddy Reynoso turning out to be his new trainer.

Reynoso, who was 2019 Coach of the Calendar year, coaches boxing stars Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, Oscar Valdez and Ryan Garcia.

Getty Images – Getty

Ruiz Jr shocked Anthony Joshua to come to be heavyweight globe champion in 2019 but dropped them in the rematch

Ruiz has not boxed given that losing his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles in a rematch with Anthony Joshua past December.

He admitted he did not get ready thoroughly for the bout with Joshua, and subsequently break up from prolonged-time coach Manny Robles in January.

Now the 30-12 months-aged is eager to website link up with Reynoso and his star-studded workforce, like pound-for-pound king and fellow Mexican Canelo.

In an Instagram Reside Story, he advised WBA president Gilberto Mendoza: “We’re chatting with Canelo’s team.

“I think that would be a superior 1 for me to sign up for if we go that way.

“Right now there has not been any contact, but I would like to go over there with Canelo.”

It appears to be like a offer could occur with Reynoso well prepared to perform with Ruiz.

He advised ESPN: “We’re prepared to do the job with any fighter.

“It would also be an honour to get the job done with the very first heavyweight winner of Mexican descent.”

Give COVID-19 the red card

The a lot quicker we do the job collectively to prevent coronavirus spreading, the faster we can get back into the pubs, the gyms and stadiums and arenas to see reside sport again…

Remain AT Dwelling. Only depart for the adhering to reasons:

to store for standard necessities – only when you seriously need to have to

– only when you seriously need to have to to do just one kind of workout a day – this kind of as a run, wander or cycle, alone or with other people you stay with

– this kind of as a run, wander or cycle, alone or with other people you stay with for any health care have to have – for example, to take a look at a pharmacy or produce crucial materials to a vulnerable person

– for example, to take a look at a pharmacy or produce crucial materials to a vulnerable person to vacation to and from get the job done – but only where this is definitely vital

For far more details and suggestions, stop by the NHS internet site.

The governing administration has also issued even further element on what we can do in the course of lockdown.

All people need to do what they can to stop coronavirus spreading.

In the course of their Instagram Stay chat, Mendoza informed Ruiz he would authorise his next battle if it was in opposition to a top rated-5 heavyweight competitor.

That listing includes Deontay Wilder, Oleksandr Usyk, Trevor Bryan and Luis Ortiz.

And Ruiz informed Mendoza he would like to get a person combat under his belt ahead of using on Ortiz with the very long-expression aim to catapult himself back again into entire world title contention.