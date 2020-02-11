Anesthesia increases the risk of depression after caesarean section, the study says

According to a new study, women who receive general anesthesia during cesarean delivery are at higher risk of severe postpartum depression that requires hospitalization, self-inflicted harm and thoughts of suicide.

Columbia University researchers analyzed more than 428,000 discharge reports of women who were caesarean between 2006 and 2013 in New York State hospitals. Eight percent had general anesthesia.

A total of 1,158 women – 3 percent – had to be hospitalized for severe postpartum depression. Of these, 60 percent were diagnosed on readmission, about 164 days after their first discharge.

Compared to local anesthesia, general anesthesia was associated with a 54 percent increased risk of postpartum depression and a 91 percent increased risk of suicidal thoughts or self-harm. The study found only one observation and no relationship between cause and effect.

“General anesthesia for caesarean section can increase the risk of postpartum depression because it delays the start of mother-child interaction and breastfeeding and often leads to acute and persistent postpartum pain,” said the study’s lead author, Dr. Jean Guglielminotti said in a university press release.

“These situations often go hand in hand with a new mother’s general dissatisfaction with anesthesia and can lead to negative mental health outcomes,” he added. Guglielminotti is an assistant professor of anesthesiology at the Mailman School of Public Health in New York City.

General anesthesia can speed up childbirth in an emergency, but there are no signs that the baby’s results will improve, and there are increasing signs that this could have serious consequences for mothers.

“Our results underscore the need to avoid the use of general anesthesia for Caesarean section delivery and to offer preventive, counseling and other aftercare services to obstetric patients who are under general anesthesia,” said study co-author Dr. Guohua Li. Professor of Epidemiology and Anesthesiology.

The study was recently published online in the journal Anaesthesia and Analgesia.

Postpartum depression has increased seven-fold in the United States to approximately 550,000 new cases per year over the past 15 years. According to the researchers, every seventh mother is now affected.

