Anesthesia video from Krakatoa Extracts Lava and ash

(integration) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6QMXWKErNvs (/ integration)

Krakatoa – the volcano that erupted famously and catastrophically in 1883 – is in it again, erupting on Friday night, breaking ash and fire in the air, while social media users asked not to accumulate coronaio.

On Friday night, Indonesia’s volcano erupted twice, allegedly firing ashes of more than 1,500 feet into the air and leading to something called “turbulent activity,” according to Volcano Discovery, which published a volcano erupting the volcano. in the video camera above:

At around 22:20, the whirling explosions begin, which quickly become stronger and almost continuous.

At about 23:00, the activity increases dramatically: lava bombs are considered to be landing everywhere in the camera area (bright tracks), but the camera survives … this is probably the moment when the lava explosion phase that started, ash well / steam rising to an altitude of 47 km (15 km).

The activity remains very high in the next few hours. At 02:34, the camera suddenly tilts, probably because it was hit by a missile that made it move, but it remains functional!

Lava fountains may still look bright red despite the camera facing east in the morning sunlight, but activity decreases after about 06:00. Then the activity drops very quickly around 08:00, when this explosive phase may be called to be over, although the breaks, the smaller clouds of steam and ash still rise from the crater.

The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a police station.

(integration) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZgxRcEcPAM (/ integration)

The blast caused a stir on social media, where people linked the famous 1883 blast to the current destruction of the corona, many of whom shared videos that appeared to come from the 2018 blast:

But the explosion was real, and so was the disappointment with 2020 in general.

Do you have any advice we need to know? (email protected)

(newsToTranslate) news