‘Angel Di Maria HATES Manchester United’ – PSG goalkeeper Marcin Bulka opens up on teammate’s vitriol toward his previous club

There is no adore shed concerning Angel Di Maria and Manchester United – that a great deal is for sure.

Such is the vitriol the United flop holds toward his previous side, he has to modify the channel if they ever look on tv!

This is according to Di Maria’s Paris Saint-Germain teammate Marcin Bulka, who exposed all in the course of an interview with Polish YouTube channel Foot Truck.

Getty Photos Angel Di Maria is regarded as just one of Gentleman United’s major flops – ever

“Di Maria hates Manchester United,” reported Bulka. “He has no very good memory of the time he used there.

“In fact, when something associated to Manchester United seems on television, he variations the channel swiftly.”

The Argentine endured a torrid time at Old Trafford after finishing a then British history £59.7million transfer from Actual Madrid in August 2014, ahead of eventually getting delivered off to the French money a 12 months later on.

He is now regarded as just one of Manchester United’s worst ever signings and as one particular of their largest at any time flops.

Di Maria, 32, relished a triumphant return to Manchester when his PSG aspect received 2- in a Champions League clash final February.

The home group produced their feelings distinct on what they assumed of Di Maria through proceedings, with footage emerging of the midfielder telling United fans to ‘foff’ immediately after setting up Presnel Kimpembe to rating the opening goal.

A bottle of beer was also thrown at Di Maria as he took a corner, with tensions growing on an sick-tempered European evening.

A lot more not too long ago, the 32-yr-old took a different swipe at his previous club for handing him the legendary no.7 shirt when he arrived from Actual Madrid – a duty he didn’t want.

Di Maria statements he was pressured into using that distinct selection as Adnan Januzaj was previously in possession of the no.11 shirt when he signed for United.

“When I arrived [at PSG], I saw that the no.11 was accessible,” he replied when requested why he took that shirt with the French giants.

“It’s a shirt selection I wore a large amount when I was younger and I was keen to get as soon as all over again.

“At Actual Madrid, no.11 was currently taken, so I took 22. At Manchester United they gave me no.7, I didn’t get a selection.

“I would have appreciated 11 but there we are. Right here, I had a selection, so I chose 11!”