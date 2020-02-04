Angel Stadium to host memorial service for Altobelli family killed in Calabasas helicopter crash

ANAHEIM, California (KABC) – A memorial service will be held at Angel Stadium for John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, who were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash last week in Calabasas.

John Altobelli, 56, was the longtime baseball coach at Orange Coast College. He died in the accident with his wife Keri, 46, and daughter Alyssa, 14. The accident also claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant and her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

Vigil pays tribute to 14-year-old Alyssa Altobelli killed in helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant

Service for the Altobellis will take place on February 10 from 4 p.m., according to OCC Athletics. The public is invited to attend.

“Needless to say, … there will be plenty of room, so if you want to be a part of it, we’d love to have you!” said the OCC Athletic Twitter account.

Ok everyone …. we have an official word. The memorial service for John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli will take place on Monday, February 10 at 4 p.m. at Anaheim stadium. Needless to say, … there will be plenty of room, so if you want to be a part of it, we’d love to have you! pic.twitter.com/qB9o8FCFVJ

– OCC Athletics (@OCCAthletics) February 4, 2020

Several tributes have been paid to the Altobellis since the crash.

