angela-boswell,-grandmother-of-lacking-toddler-evelyn-boswell,-out-of-jail-on-bond

Angela Boswell, the grandmother of lacking toddler Evelyn Boswell, was unveiled from jail on bond Friday night time, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Business office spokesperson Capt. Andy Seabolt verified.

Angela Boswell, 42, of Kingsport, and her boyfriend, William McCloud, the two were being arrested on fugitive warrants in Wilkes County, North Carolina, after authorities identified them in a stolen vehicle on Feb. 21.

Boswell was extradited to Sullivan County in Tennessee on Monday while McCloud remained in North Carolina.

Authorities believe that Boswell’s granddaughter, 15-month-previous Evelyn of Blountville, vanished someday in December. But the youngster wasn’t described missing right until Feb. 18, officers stated, when Evelyn’s grandfather instructed the Division of Children’s Services that specified spouse and children members hadn’t observed her in two months.

On Feb. 19, the TBI issued an Amber Notify to increase awareness about Evelyn’s disappearance. The FBI has also joined the research.

Amid switching promises and shifting tales, Megan Boswell, the child’s mom, was also arrested this 7 days and faces 1 rely of earning wrong experiences,

Evelyn Boswell been described by law enforcement as about 2 feet tall and weighing 28 kilos. She was past noticed carrying a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

Authorities have produced many pics of Boswell in hopes that someone will acknowledge her and report her locale.

Investigators are imploring anybody with info in the circumstance to call one-800-824-3462 (TBI-Discover).

