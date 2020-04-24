Angela Lansbury was beautiful when she was younger

Angela Lansbury’s career in Hollywood began in 1944 when she starred in the film Gaslight, starring Ingrid Bergman and Charles Boyer in a dark story about a man who has a secret he is desperate to keep (which, to be honest) , sounds like an episode of Murder, She Wrote). From there, Landsbury has worked steadily all these years, and although she is clearly skilled in action, the fact that she had the stunning appearance of a silver screen star certainly helped as well.

There is no doubt that the actress was a “beautiful young girl”, as Good Housekeeping described her appearance. And yet, she did not see herself that way. He told Radio 4’s Today (via The Telegraph) in 2014 that “it wasn’t a big screen beauty”, but instead an “actor character”. That, in fact, may be why he had such a long career. She says that her appearance already meant that she was already “playing older songs when (she was) very young”. On the other hand, he notes, “For those women who were wonderful, they were known for their beauty and so on, it’s very difficult.” Maybe because as their eyes fade, so do their opportunities.

Fortunately for Lansbury, he has a face that fans are still happy to see on screen, and will continue to see for years as the star continues to work in new roles at a time when others have long retired.