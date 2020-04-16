Angela Merkel explains the risk of coronavirus infection so that everyone can understand it

Angela Merkel says the margin before the German healthcare system is overwhelmed is “icy” (photo: AFP / Getty)

The German leader says the country’s healthcare system is in a “fragile situation” when it prepares to gradually lift the block.

Some stores are expected to open their doors next week after social distance measures have lowered coronavirus infection rates, but Angela Merkel warned that “caution is the order of the day, not overconfidence.” He says there is a “thin” margin between hospitals that is overwhelmed by the potential second wave of infection.

Speaking at today’s press conference, the Chancellor said: “The curve has become flatter. It must be so that it does not overload our health system. We made model observations.

“We’re now at a reproduction rate of 1, so one person infects another. If we get to the point where everyone is infected with 1.1 people, then by October we will reach the level of efficiency of our healthcare system with the assumed number of intensive care beds. “

She warned that hospitals could reach capacity by July if the infection rate rises to 1.2 – where one person in a group of five infects two and the rest one.

The chancellor said that the 1.3 rate will bring this critical point by June.

She added: “Thanks to this you can see how small the margin is. The whole evolution is based on the fact that we can assume that we have a number of infections that we can monitor, that we can monitor, and that we have more protection concepts and thanks to them we can lift restrictions.

“But this is thin ice, as Mr. Tschentscher (mayor of Hamburg) said, either a fragile situation, or really a situation where caution is the order of the day, not overconfidence.”

Like small stores, car dealers, bicycle stores and bookstores can be reopened regardless of their size next week, but hairdressers will have to wait until May 4, subject to compliance with “strict hygiene”.

It is not clear when restaurants, bars and cafes will be able to get back to work.

The principles of social distance will apply at least on May 3, and people will be asked to wear face masks in stores and public transport.

Germany today announced 315 deaths from coronavirus, which gives a total of 3569 people.

The total number of cases increased by 2,866 (9.7%) to 130,450, which means that for the third day in a row the number of infections increased after almost a week of decline.

