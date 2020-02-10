Angela Merkel’s future successor in Germany is resigning instead

The appointed successor of German Chancellor Angela Merkel unexpectedly threw in the towel on Monday and threw her conservative party into a deeper crisis, struggling to reach agreement on her future political direction after losing votes on the far right.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told prominent members of the Christian Democratic Union that she would not look for chancellery in next year’s elections and would overturn Merkel’s plans to give her reins after more than 15 years in power.

Spokesperson Steffen Seibert van Merkel told reporters in Berlin that the old leader of Germany remained with her decision not to run for a fifth term in 2021, despite the latest development.

The decision by Kramp-Karrenbauer not to go for chancellor leaves a big question mark about the future direction of Germany, just as the economy, the fourth largest in the world, flirts with a recession and while the European Union is struggling for itself to be defined after Brexit.

The announcement reflects the growing gap within the Christian Democrats that was uncovered last week in the handling of the election of a governor in the state of Thuringia. Regional party legislators there agreed with the extreme right-wing party Alternative to Germany (AfD) to expel the left-wing incumbent, and ignored advice from the Berlin leaders.

The move broke what is generally regarded as a taboo in post-war German politics concerning cooperation with extremist parties.

Kramp-Karrenbauer is still the German defense minister.

Vague coalition

It was unclear how the latest developments would influence Merkel’s earlier plans for its succession. A shift to the right in Merkel’s center-right party could cause a break with Merkel’s junior coalition partners in the German federal government, the center-left Social Democrats, and increase the chances that the country will hold the next general election early.

Among the names that are currently hanging around as future party leaders were Health Minister Jens Spahn and Friedrich Merz, who were defeated by Kramp-Karrenbauer in December 2018 by the leadership. Armin Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia, the most densely populated state of Germany, is also mentioned as a potential contender.

While Spahn and Laschet are considered centrists in the Merkel tradition, Merz has tried to appeal to the conservative wing of the party that has flirted with the extreme right-wing AfD. As a lawyer and former party veteran, Merz was dismissed by Merkel before she became chancellor in 2005.

The extreme right-wing party Alternative for Germany welcomed the resignation of Kramp-Karrenbauer, as did the former leader of the German domestic intelligence service, Hans-Georg Maassen, a vocal figure on the right-hand side of the Merkel party since his deposition in 2018.

Peter Altmaier, the German economy minister and a good ally of Merkel, said the Christian Democrats were in an “unusually serious situation.”

Current polls have Merkel’s conservative bloc that remains stable at around 28 percent at national level, followed by left-leaning Greens at around 22 percent.

Yet the Social Democrats struggle with only about 14 percent support, about the same as the AfD.

Kramp-Karrenbauer, 57, won a vote in December 2018 to succeed Merkel as a CDU leader, although many remained unconvinced of her leadership credentials.

The extreme right scandal in Thuringia turned out to be the last straw, but her viewing figures fell sharply last year after a number of public glances, including poking with pleasure at transgender people in a so-called light-hearted speech at a carnival.