Angela Yee explains why she doesn’t consider her ‘American Community Coach, Charlamagne Tha God, her friend.

Charlamagne Tha God and Angela Yee have not come up with the best of words since Charlamagne’s interview with Gucci Mane. Yee said he was disgusted by both sides in the conversation and had a lot of bad moments in the show shortly thereafter. Yee confirms that things are going on between her and Charlamagne and she explains why she doesn’t think Charlamagne is in love.

How the dispute between Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God began

Charlamagne has been expanding her personal brand outside of The Breakfast Club for a while now. Instead of publishing two books on the New York Times Best Seller list, radio has become a staple for mental health. He also has a successful podcast and a new YouTube video in which he interviews celebrities and leaders in various places.

In an interview with rapper Gucci Mane, the rapper spoke about his issues with Yee and DJ Envy. Mane has accused Yee and Envy of banning him from the show after approaching Yee about the idea of ​​holding him in the past. In a similar interview to Charlamagne, he told Yee that “punk a ** b ** ch.” His words about Yee are widely known and underestimated.

Although Charlamagne had told Mane that he could join Yee and DJ Envy, Mane replied with a firm, “F ** k,” and ended the conversation.

Yee said after the interview that it was confirmed that he did not agree with Charlamagne’s response to Mane in the interview. He said there had been times in the past due to a breach among his constituents.

Angela Yee explains why Charlamagne Tha God is not love

Yee arrived on FOX Soul Out Loud and when host Claudia Jordan was asked if the event had sparked controversy among her roommates, Yee thought things were a bit different because he and Charlamagne were not close.

“I think that’s because we may not be as friendly,” he said. “Not all friendships are – there are people you talk to, others you work with, there are family members, no matter what kind of friend you are.”

Yee also explained why he doesn’t think Charlamagne spoke for the interview with Mane because he said Charlamagne had “a great time” in his career. He said he was not surprised when Charlamagne agreed to the fact that he and Mane were being talked about and kept to him and his partner as if facing a telephone accident. Different.

“Some people want fights and being pregnant, there are so many things in my life that I’ve never done before. I’m not like ‘Oh I was going to be famous,” Yee explained . “I want to do my job and to be honest. There are many things I don’t like but each one has its own advantages.”

Despite his past, Yee says he doesn’t care about Charlamagena and will never allow her to hate him as he thinks. He also said he would show Charlamagne how he felt about the interview – but he had a different idea.

There were arrogance considering Yee and Charlamagne leave the show for another time and have confirmed that they have renewed their registration with the steward.