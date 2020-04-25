Angelia Jolie’s Parents Advice: Be Realistic

ad here

Dear Parents,

I’m thinking of you. I wonder how each of you is trying to pass your days. How much do you want to guide your loved ones through this. How you care. How you design. How you smile at them, when you sometimes feel like you are breaking up.

I am not an ex-boyfriend. In fact, I never thought I could be anyone’s mother. I remember the decision to be a mom. It wasn’t difficult to fall in love. It was not hard for me to dedicate myself to someone with something bigger than my life. The hard part is knowing that from now on I need to be one to make sure everything is safe. To control it and make it work. From food to school to medicine. Everything to come. And let’s be patient.

I noticed that I stopped thinking about my dream, rather than always being prepared for every break in what I was doing or thinking about responding to my request. It is a new strategy.

So now, in the middle of this epidemic, I’m thinking of all moms and dads with kids at home. They all hope that they can do everything properly, respond to all requests, and stay calm and positive.

One thing that has helped me is knowing that it is impossible.

It’s good to know that your kids don’t want you to finish. They just love you right. And make the best of your efforts. Basically, most rooms have to be large where they are not as strong, strong as they can be. They love you. They want to help you. So in the end, it is an organization that you have built. And in a way, they nurture you too. Grow up together.

–

SUBJECT TOOLS

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned that the outbreak of Coronavirus is a “humanitarian crisis” that is rapidly becoming a problem. ‘

In early April, I watched how the secondary impact of the Coronavirus crisis was putting children around the world at risk.

How will the Coronavirus epidemic affect the Syrian refugee crisis?

In refugee camps, it is impossible to isolate people, and there is often a shortage of powers to care for the sick.

