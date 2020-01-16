Angelina Jolie will adopt a seventh baby once their divorce from Brad Pitt is closed? One of the tabloids reports. Gossip Cop can just set the record.

According to the globe, Jolie was eager for another child and would have adopted it earlier, but she’s holding back on her plans until she signs a money and custody contract with Pitt. “Now that the settlement is in its final stages – and it is confident that it will be finished and dusted every week – both can go on and live their lives,” says an alleged insider. “She just needs to know where she was financially first.” It should be noted that Pitt and Jolie are in the final stages of their divorce.

Nevertheless, the alleged source continues: “All signs point to a fairly lucrative agreement from Brad. She wants to be able to stay at home with the new child and help the other children get used to their siblings – and live the way they are used to. “The tipster goes on to say that Jolie’s other reason to re-adopt is that they’re children. They’re growing up, and with 18-year-old Maddox in college, she feels” already empty “.

“She would be lost and lonely without these children and she fears the day they move out,” adds the apparently wrong insider. “Angie told them that they can live at home as long as they want, but they’ll probably fly in the stable someday.” The unknown source further claims that the actress wanted to adopt a seventh child when she was with Pitt, Brad said six were enough. At the time, she had to give in. But now she can do what she wants. “

“The countries on their list are China, Syria, Ethiopia and other parts of Africa,” added the questionable tipster. “In fact, she plans to visit more orphanages around the world until she finds the golden child of her dreams.”

This story has appeared many times. Last year, Gossip Cop dedicated an entire article to all the tabloid rumors that Jolie would be re-adopted. The narrative has never subsided and remains untrue. The globe said only a few months ago that Jolie’s children encouraged her to adopt another child – and “it is planned to have a baby in your arms by the end of the year at the latest.” The year ended and a new one began. The actress has no baby in her arms.

In the meantime, the globe cannot follow its invented storylines. Last year the tabloid that Jolie accused was so “cheap” that it forced her children to wear “hand-me-down” clothes and eat TV dinners. This latest article states that she wants to make sure that she gets a large settlement so that all of her children can “live the way they are used to”. Gossip Cop I contacted a source near Jolie who tells us that she has no plans to adopt a seventh child.