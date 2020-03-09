Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were “very involved, in children’s operations – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML2277689bd48bc8e837659eebca48ae5b11%

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt They may not be a couple anymore, but they will never stop being parents.

His ability to separate parents was demonstrated when the A-list duo met for the sake of their daughters, Zahara Y Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. As Angelina noted in her article for TimeBoth girls, they underwent surgery earlier this year and a source says they are “recovering well”.

Throughout the process, the source says that both Brad and Angie were “very involved and willing to assist them in their proceedings.” In addition, Pitt passed the BAFTAs to be there for the girls, according to multiple reports.

“Both were anxious and loved the parents who were close to their children,” the source adds.

Brad and Angie were not alone in their concern for the girls. According to the source, some of the other brothers visited and “were very patient and helpful when; their sisters were healed.” They brought letters and you can see that they are a very close family. It was a big problem for them and they all came together, ”the source shares.

The source says Angelina “was particularly focused, in support of Shiloh and Zahara while they were recovering. The source says:” She never left the hospital and was very sweet and childlike with her children. You can see she’s at her level and really makes them feel comforted. “

A second source notes: “Both parents were equally involved and focused on their well-being throughout the process.”

But judging by Jolie Time’s evidence, their children had everything under control. She described in part how her daughters joined each other “with a defined value, which she is proud of.” My youngest daughter studied nurses with her sister, and then attended the next time. I saw how all my girls stopped everything so easily, put themselves first and I felt the joy of being in the service of their loved ones, ”the actor boasted.

It does not mean that the girls’ brothers did not intervene during their time of need. Angelina described the children as “supportive and sweet.”

Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

Since the girls’ surgery, it seems the whole family has returned to their routines.

Recently, Pitt was seen at a concert in Los Angeles with the arrested Development star Alia Shawkat, while Angie was seen working in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Since the divorce, both actors have shared custody of their minor children.