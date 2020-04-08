Angelina Jolie “banned” Brad Pitt from introducing Jennifer Aniston to children?

You have Angelina Jolie “Forbidden” Brad Pitt since the introduction of their children to Jennifer Aniston? That’s what a tabloid claims this week. Gossip Cop examined the story and can confirm it is a nonsense.

Life and style reports that Jolie refuses to let Pitt introduce her children to Aniston. A suspicious source says he “forbade Brad from introducing Jen or any other woman to the children until the divorce is completed.” It’s a far cry from the title on the cover, which says that Jolie demands Pitt to Aniston to lose custody of their children. Unfortunately, this type of bait and switch is common on boards.

Regardless, the alleged source goes on to say, “Angie is bitter about moving on and warned Brad, ‘I’m going to make your life if you don’t listen.'” his most miserable life.

“Brad describes it as a nightmare that he can never wake up to,” says the insider. “It’s almost four years later and Angie is still trying to control it. She’s been dragging her feet and apparently doing everything she can to make the divorce as complicated as possible.” The “bright spot in the dark times” was Brad Pitt’s renewed relationship with Jennifer Aniston, states the starting point. “Brad has been supporting Jen throughout her encounter with Angie,” the source said. “It was a tower of strength and now they are better than when they got married!”

For her part, Angelina Jolie is described as “the perceived villain of this love triangle,” a clear prejudice that will be displayed throughout the piece. “Angelina can’t stand Jen, and she’s convinced she’s just back with Brad to mistreat her,” the so-called “insider” continues. Apparently, Jolie “hoped that by refusing a deal and making threats to the children, she would separate Brad and Jen.” But the exact opposite happened, according to the dubious tipster, “Brad actually met them. He knows Jen is one of the few people he can trust.” This all seems fitting for a movie, as it is far from reality.

Gossip Cop determined this story to be completely false. The whole premise depends on one fact: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are dating again. The fact is, they are not. There’s no reason for Angelina Jolie to burst into jealous rage if her ex-husband doesn’t see his ex-wife again.

We have tried this starting point several times in the past for claiming otherwise. For example, the same publication reported in February this year that Aniston and Pitt were adopting a baby girl and calling her after George Clooney’s Pitt partner. We asked Aniston and Pitt questions to answer. Aniston’s rep told us, “Can anyone really believe this shit? It’s all made up.” Pitt’s rep also confirmed our idea that the story was totally untrue. The two are not in a romantic relationship nor are they adopting a baby together.

A few weeks earlier, Life & Style told another story about the supposed “love triangle” between Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Once again, Jolie went to the castle because of her alleged efforts to destroy Pitt and Aniston’s relationship. Gossip Cop They recorded a person at Jolie’s camp, who assured us that none of this was true. Jolie never framed Pitt, nor was she interested in breaking up an imaginary relationship.