Angelina Jolie becomes real about fake news

Angelina Jolie is busy with the BBC. She is committed to her children and a new project with the BBC called BBC My World. The show is about giving children over the age of 13 information about the news, understanding what they see, and so on. It shows that she also takes care of other parents' children.

Messages that make sense

In a recent statement on this program, Jolie said: “As a parent, I am pleased to be able to support a program that is designed to help children learn more about, and connect with, other young people’s lives around the world. I hope it will help children find the information and tools they need to make a difference on issues that matter to them. “

Cut the confusion

With all the supposed “wrong news”, be it online, on TV or in the newspapers, young people can be confused about the content. This program works to capture and revise the messages presented so that children in this age group can better understand them, make informed and informed decisions based on what they see, and use these skills in many learning moments of life.

The series airs weekly on Sundays at 11:30 a.m. ET in the BBC World News in 42 different languages. It will also be found on YouTube.

Your world

As a mother of six, Jolie undoubtedly has her hands full. Thanks to BBC My World, however, she can be confident that her children will understand the “real” news better. The first episode will air on January 26th.

