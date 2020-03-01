angelina-jolie-believes-gentlemen-‘consider-her-poison’-soon-after-brad-pitt-break-up?

(Getty Photographs)

Angelina Jolie is miserable since she thinks adult males “consider her poison” following her split from Brad Pitt? That is what a person of the tabloids is reporting. Gossip Cop can set the history straight.

“Angie Moans She Cannot Get A Person!” reads a headline in the newest issue of the Countrywide Enquirer. According to the magazine, Jolie is telling buddies she’s been painted as the poor male in her divorce from Pitt, and now no gentleman in Hollywood needs to go around her. “The men in Hollywood are likely to steer clear of women of all ages who could be viewed as trouble later on,” a so-identified as “snitch” tells the outlet. “A lot of men and women imagine Angie is daunting and mean-spirited just after what she place Brad via.”

Naturally, the tabloid drags Jennifer Aniston into the picture, with the supply boasting Jolie is “humiliated” by Pitt’s “romantic reunion” with his to start with wife. In actuality, Pitt and Aniston haven’t rekindled a romance, as different reps for the two star have confirmed various occasions. Still, the questionable tipster adds, “She’s tired of looking at Brad find contentment when it is been hard for her to obtain any one.”

The seemingly phony source adds, “She’s moaned to everyone that she’s undateable. Her life style and her world-wide humanitarian responsibilities do make it tough for her to preserve a romance. But her persona does not do her any favors, both.”

Gossip Cop achieved out to an specific in Jolie’s camp, who tells us there is “no truth” to the tabloid’s story. The actress is not worried with her love lifestyle at all. Jolie has been centered on function and raising her kids since her 2016 separation from Pitt.

E! Information, a a great deal additional responsible source for celeb scoops than the Enquirer, has documented that Jolie’s “single world” requires capturing movies and shelling out time with her kids. The actress has several initiatives on deck, which include the Marvel motion picture Eternals. Jolie generally delivers her little ones on location with her, but when she’s not doing work, the actress is dedicated to her everyday living as a single mum or dad. Jolie isn’t “moaning” about her dating woes as they’re nonexistent and it is not a pressing topic.

Irrespective of the Enquirer professing “men” assume she’s “poison,” it is the journal which is been determined to paint Jolie as the villain in her divorce. A number of weeks in the past, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for falsely declaring Jolie was stopping Pitt from observing their children by purposely building scheduling conflicts. Shortly before that, the outlet mentioned Jolie was telling Pitt that their young children “hate his guts.” It is not all the male suitors in Hollywood that have an challenge with Jolie – it is the tabloid.