It is Angelina Jolie planning the drag Jennifer Aniston for your custody battle with Brad Pitt? This is the report coming out of a board this week. Gossip Cop investigated the story and determined it was false.

The Globe claims that Jolie plans to force Aniston to testify against Pitt in an upcoming custody battle. A source says that Jolie’s departure was infuriating when Pitt introduced the first couple’s three children to Aniston.

Apparently, she was already angry about Aniston and Pitt’s friendly reunion backstage at the SAG awards earlier this year, and this alleged introduction to the kids drove her. A dubious source for “outlet” claims, “Angie is telling people that Brad and Jen are going to pay for it.”

Referring to the Maleficent star as “unfortunate,” the publication cites an alleged “insider” who says, “Angie means dragging Jen to court and getting her examined among her lawyers.” The privileged suspect claims that this alleged “cross-examination” would cover “everything from Brad’s interaction with his children, things he said about Angie, the other women he’s been seeing, and what the exact nature of his relationship with Brad is.”

Even though he’s using the information to positively affect his side in the custody battle, the kids aren’t Jolie’s only reason to drag Aniston into this, according to the false report. “Angie means embarrassing and humiliating Jen. She will be in the room too, having the pleasure of making Jen repent,” the source says.

According to the fake article, Pitt put things to the next level by introducing Aniston to the three older children of the former couple. Now Jolie is taking revenge by pumping Aniston for information. “That’s why he wants you to look at it among the things that Brad told him about his marriage, his affairs with other women, and what exposes the kids the most. Gossip Cop researched this the rest of the story and found it to be completely false.

The only truth in this story is that Jolie filed legal documents last month regarding custody of her and Pitt’s shared children, The Blast reported. No one, except those involved in the case, knows what those documents contain, however, since Pitt and Jolie have the documents sealed for privacy and only appear before a private judge to resolve their legal issues. Gossip Cop He spoke to an Aniston spokesman who told us the rest of the story. This is a tired narrative that tabloids are constantly pushing, but in reality, there is no such drama.

As we have said many times before, Pitt and Aniston are not in a relationship. The Globe also stated before that Jolie was furious about Aniston and Pitt’s kind greeting during the SAG Awards, that Gossip Cop also busted The Salt actress is not at all affected by Pitt’s pure cordial relationship with Aniston.