Angelina Jolie ‘Fuming’ about Hollywood celebrates Brad Pitt?

is Angelia Jolie Because “smoke” Brad Pitt is Hollywood celebrating? That is the wrong claim in one of the tabloids. Gossip Cop has learned that it is completely made up.

According to the National EnquirerThe Maleficent star is furious after being removed from the guest lists for this year’s awards and after parties, including the Golden Globes. “She is an inadequate personality because of her dealings with Brad,” the alleged source said in the publication. “Angie may be a big star in her own right, but he’s the most popular actor on the planet – and the feeling is far and wide that she made his life miserable. This is Hollywood’s way of asserting itself!”

It is unclear who the tabloid refers to when it uses the all-encompassing term “Hollywood”. Pitt does indeed receive all sorts of awards for his role in the movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”. He won the Best Supporting Actor award at the Golden Globes and just received an Oscar nomination for his appearance. However, the world of “Hollywood” does not award Pitt prizes to keep up with Jolie. He is part of a popular film that is recognized across the board. Co-star Leonardo DiCaprio and director Quentin Tarantino also receive numerous nominations and awards. It has nothing to do with Jolie.

Nevertheless, the suspected tipster continues: “The sight of everyone who fell for Brad (at the Golden Globes) has spoiled Angie’s stomach. She gave a brave face to the situation and said she didn’t want to be with these superficial people anyway, but the fact that she was brutally insulted was a big kick in the teeth. It has made her more determined than ever to leave L.A. as soon as possible, and she even makes noises that she has stopped focusing on all-day charity work. ‘

Jolie did not leave out “guest lists” at this year’s awards. The actress was not nominated, so she has no reason to attend any of these events, including the Golden Globes. The actress starred in a movie last year – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. It’s safe to say that Jolie didn’t sign up for the Disney sequel because she believed she would receive the most prestigious actress nominations for it. Outside of a Kids’ Choice Award, she was also not nominated for the first maleficent.

The tabloid article makes very little sense, however Gossip Cop I was still checking in at a source near Jolie, which confirmed that it was all nonsense. Pitt and Jolie don’t agree – so much is true. However, the actress is not angry because her estranged husband deserves awards this year. In addition, Jolie has four films in various stages of development, including the upcoming Marvel film Eternals. She doesn’t stop acting.

The inquirer had already set up a very similar premise in October. Gossip Cop The magazine was then blown up because of the false claim that Jolie was jealous of Pitt’s successful film year and was trying to steal the limelight. The fake narrative is now being recycled since the award season has come.

Just last month Gossip Cop exclaimed the magazine because it claimed Jolie was upset that Brad Pitt “went out” with Alia Shawkat. Of course, Pitt never had any relationship with the actress Arrested Development. This latest article is just another attempt by the magazine to describe Jolie as angry, vengeful, and jealous. It is an unfounded accusation.