Angelina Jolie on the bow for women?

It is Angelina Jolie trying to date women? A tabloid claims that the actress is in favor of a female companion. Gossip Cop you can set the record about it.

According to a recent article in the Globe, the Oscar-winning actress is bitter about failed marriages and “bans men from bed.” Her six children are once again “transferred” to the dating pool, but this time she is looking for a woman to “sneak in the sheets.” “Angie has always considered herself bisexual and has had many romances with men and women, but she finds that being with a woman is more her style, especially at this stage of her life,” says a source.

The sketching source continues: “Her friends are on the lookout for a ‘normal’ sensitive woman who can keep up, intellectually, physically and emotionally.” This source adds, “She knows she has had an interesting life, she has so much to offer, and she is very excited to be out there and trying to find a true equal, someone who is successful, independent, philanthropic, beautiful, and most importantly, open to news. experiences! ”

Although the actress has been open about her bisexuality in the past, the story is off base with her claims. The Globe is the sister publication of the tabloid, the National Enquirer, which wrote the opposite of this same story just a few months ago. The researcher claimed that Jolie was pro for men in September with a privileged caller who sang a song similar to what the Globe is here for.

“She plans to go on a date at least once or twice a week and see where she takes her. She’s still focused on her family, but now there’s a big hole in her life that she has to fill,” the researcher told Enquirer. Both documents are owned by the same company and the last story seems to be inspired by the last fake article. One claimed that the Maleficent star is looking for a man, the other now claims he is looking for women. It just doesn’t add up. Gossip Cop researched the investigator’s story and deleted it in due course. We are doing the same with the false story of the Globe. It is entirely possible that Jolie is dating a woman, but this post is not aware of her life.

Afterwards, the Globe has been bogus with its claims about Jolie’s personal life before. The magazine was busted by Gossip Cop Earlier this year, for falsely stating, Jolie was “refusing to eat” because of an alleged reunion between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Let’s look at the ridiculous story and say goodbye. Representations of Aniston and Pitt have repeatedly claimed that the former couple was not back. The tabloid is just guessing here.