Angelina Jolie plans to destroy Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s relationship?

is Angelina Jolie Destroy conspiracy Brad Pitt and Jennifer AnistonRelationship? This is the far-fetched and factual story in one of this week’s tabloids. Gossip Cop can expose it.

Last week, Gossip Cop Chopped Life & style Pitt and Aniston wrongly planned a million dollar wedding in the Napa Valley. In reality, the ex-spouses are not together at all. Separate repetitions for both stars have confirmed that they have not rekindled romance. Reputable businesses such as People magazine have also reported that despite friendly relationships, Pitt and Aniston do not meet again.

Unfortunately, Life & Style pushes on his fake story, while Jolie records a whole series of imaginary dramas. An alleged source reports to the magazine that the Maleficent star “is tired of being painted as the villain in Brad and Jens’ love story,” and there is no doubt that she will strike back. “the bad guy” in this fictional “love story”.

Jolie’s first plan of attack is to look into Pitt’s bank account while finding out the financial details of her divorce. “It is possible that she will charge millions extra just to speak to him again,” says the suspect tipster. “She’s got all the cards related to the divorce. So it’s not good for Brad that she’s angry. Angie will either get what she wants or she will make his life miserable.”

Jolie’s second plan of attack, if you want to believe the tabloid, is to ruin Pitts and Aniston’s alleged reunion. The magazine claims that Jolie knows secrets about Pitt’s marriage to the Friends star – secrets he doesn’t want to reveal. “He entrusted Angie with his problems with Jen,” says the questionable source. Â € œThese vulnerable conversations could come back from heart to heart to pursue him. Everyone warns Brad to stop pushing Angie’s buttons. Even Jen. “

Of course, the tabloid’s report is all based on the misconception that Pitt and Aniston are back together and getting married, neither of which is true. That makes the entire article unfounded, however Gossip Cop still checked into Jolie’s camp with one person. Our trusted insider confirms that everything is as nonsensical as it sounds. Jolie has no plans for revenge on Pitt and Aniston, nor is she trying to destroy their imaginary romance.

It’s not the first time that Life & Style pretends to know Jolie’s reaction to a love affair that Pitts doesn’t have. Just last month Gossip Cop The magazine was blown up because it wrongly claimed that Jolie was angry with Pitt, who introduced Alia Shawkat to her children. As we said all along, the film star wasn’t with the Arrested Development actress. This has become very clear in the meantime and the tabloid has dropped the plot completely.

