[angelina-jolie-protecting-against-brad-pitt-from-viewing-young-children-by-generating-scheduling-conflicts?]

Is Angelina Jolie purposely making scheduling conflicts to protect against Brad Pitt from seeing their 6 young ones? Which is the bogus claim in a single of this week’s tabloids. Gossip Cop can correct it.

“Angie Places Brad As a result of Hell To See The Youngsters!” proclaims a headline in the hottest situation of the Nationwide Enquirer. The accompanying write-up says Jolie has been scheduling meetings between Pitt and their little ones on times when she knows he’ll be occupied. In accordance to the journal, she experienced been capitalizing on her ex’s involvement in awards time by arranging visitation on the identical day as the awards ceremonies. An alleged insider tells the magazine that Pitt is “devastated” by her practices.

The magazine’s spectacular report isn’t exact. People today magazine, a a great deal far more reputable source for superstar news, claimed this week that Pitt has been investing more time with his young children lately. When it will come to custody negotiations, the dependable publication said, “Things are heading significantly far more effortlessly, and he is infinitely happier.” In December, in reality, the actor used his birthday and Xmas Eve with his three youngest small children.

It should also be famous, a choose presiding in excess of Pitt and Jolie’s divorce earlier warned the actress she’d danger losing custody if she did not give her ex extra access to their little ones. There’s no indicator that the Maleficent star has defied any court orders when it arrives to visitation. Gossip Cop also checked in with a resource near to the predicament, who tells us the Enquirer’s report is absolutely off foundation.

Despite the fact that it is genuine there is been tension when it arrives to Pitt and Jolie’s custody negotiations, the tabloid is escalating the situation with bogus narratives. In November, the magazine falsely claimed Jolie was telling Pitt that their young children “hate his guts.” The outlet also alleged that the actress was trash-conversing Pitt to their children and actively making an attempt to convert them versus him. Gossip Cop debunked that tale, which was totally fabricated.

Just one particular 7 days in advance of publishing that post, the Enquirer claimed Jolie was scheming to escape Los Angeles with her children by demanding so much boy or girl aid from Pitt that he’d be forced to allow her depart. That bogus story was stuffed with holes – both lawfully and logically talking. Prior to that, Gossip Cop called out the magazine for wrongly reporting that Jolie was relocating to New York with her young children to get absent from Pitt. That has not took place. The unreliable outlet has zero insight into the ex-couple’s divorce and custody proceedings.