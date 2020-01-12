Loading...

Angelina Jolie refuses to eat because they are about to see each other again Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston? That is the wrong story in one of the tabloids. Gossip Cop can just set the record.

According to the globe, Jolie is angry that her estranged husband is friends with his ex-wife again and it has satisfied her appetite. An alleged insider tells the magazine: “She used to eat half a bowl of cereal in the morning and a small salad and a slice of pizza later in the day, but she can’t take it anymore.” The sight and smell of food seem to turn her stomach. “

As generally reported, Pitt was at Aniston’s Christmas party last month. The alleged source says that Jolie was particularly disturbed by the holiday meeting. “She hates being friends again, and hearing how flirtatious they have made her starve herself, people closest to her fear.” their dynamism.

TMZ, who recently confirmed that there’s nothing romantic going on between Pitt and Aniston, also reported that they didn’t spend much time together at the Golden Globes last week. The online outlet found that they exchanged greetings to the after-party they both attended, but didn’t interact much beyond that.

The representatives of both stars have also insured Gossip Cop countless times in which they are not together again. We can also confirm that Jolie is not disturbed by her friendly dynamism. A person in the actress’ camp tells us that she is completely happy and healthy. The actress doesn’t care who her estranged husband is hanging around with, including Aniston. She focuses on her career and what is best for her children.

The Globe is a consistent fiction when it comes to everyone involved in this article. Last month, Gossip Cop The magazine was blown up because it wrongly claimed that Jolie was planning to deal with both Aniston and Pitt at the Golden Globes. As time has shown, the Maleficent star did not attend the award ceremony.

These baseless attacks on Jolie’s health aren’t new either. In February 2019 Gossip Cop exclaimed the magazine because it claims Jolie has a health crisis because Pitt is with Charlize Theron. A major problem with this article was that Pitt and Theron were never romantically involved. The Atomic Blonde star himself later rejected these rumors. In a recent interview with the New York Times, Pitt denied any dating rumor surrounding him. As for Jolie, she has no health problems due to Pitts and Aniston’s renewed friendship.