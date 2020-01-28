Angelina Jolie tells Jennifer Aniston that Brad Pitt is cheating on her?

To have Angelina Jolie call Jennifer Aniston to tell her that Brad Pitt cheating on her This is the crazy story in one of the tabloids this week. Gossip Cop can unmask every aspect of it.

The newest northwest The cover story starts with Pitt and Aniston together again and expecting a baby. “They keep it low, but they’re so damn excited – as you can imagine,” says a suspected source of the outlet. “Jen has always wanted a child, but the timing was never right. It couldn’t be better now.” This section for babies is not mentioned on the magazine’s cover, which is only about Jolie’s involvement in the wrong story. If Pitt and Aniston were expecting a child and the tabloid had the exclusive ball, do we think that’s not the latest news for the cover?

Instead, Jolie becomes the main theme of the fake article. According to the magazine, the Maleficent star got drunk after seeing Pitt again at the SAG Awards and called Aniston. According to the story, Jolie was sent to Aniston’s voicemail, but left a mocking message: “Brad is already cheating on her and he will never change places.” The magazine does not explain how Jolie tried to get Aniston’s phone number.

From there, the anonymous insider says that Aniston “didn’t believe her for a second” and adds, “You need to remember that this is not Jen’s first round with Ange. All Jen thinks is how sad it is that Brad’s children have to see their mother so jealously. ”The apparently wrong source further predicts that Jolie will“ spit out more poison ”as soon as she hears about the (non-existent) baby.

Separate speakers have insured Gossip Cop several times that Pitt and Aniston have not rekindled a romance. Trusted outlets like People Magazine have also confirmed that Pitt and Aniston are just friends. It goes without saying that the exes are not only not together again, but also do not expect a child. Jolie had never chosen Aniston while drunk and mocked her too. The cover story of the tabloid is pure fiction.

NW always prints ridiculous reports on the subject. Earlier this month, Gossip Cop I broke the outlet because I mistakenly claimed that Jolie was going to have a “vengeance plastic surgery” after seeing Pitt and Aniston again. Shortly before, the magazine said Jolie was chasing Justin Theroux after learning that Pitt and Aniston had “gotten engaged”. These wrong scenarios are becoming more and more absurd. The recent tabloid story about pregnancy and devastating voicemail is more nonsense.

