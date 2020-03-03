angelina-jolie-turning-to-witchcraft-to-discover-like?

(Getty Illustrations or photos)

Angelina Jolie is not turning to witchcraft to find adore, despite a bogus tabloid report. Gossip Cop can proper the preposterous tale. There’s no reality to it.

In accordance to NW, the actress has not been in a position to uncover a gentleman following her 2016 break up from Brad Pitt, so she’s concocted a new prepare to get “a tiny spooky” when it comes to getting a spouse. “She’s been spending late-night visits to psychics and tarot card viewers to see if it’s in her long run,” an alleged resource tells the publication. “But Angie doesn’t want to go away it down to the cards or the stars – she’s even trying to get out crystal healers to support her solid adore spells by moonlight.”

The meant insider carries on, “Angie has been inspired to attempt casting a ’sweetening spell,’ which can assistance carry enjoy to you. She jokes she’s carried out wilder items back again in her goth times, when she wore vials of her lover’s blood all around her neck. This time, she’s simply just using honey and rose-coloured candles in her spells.”

Just for the reason that Jolie plays a witch in the Maleficent movies, doesn’t signify she’s taken up witchcraft. Gossip Cop ran the story by a resource close to the actress, who confirms it’s nonsense. In fact, Jolie has been focused on operate and boosting her children given that her 2016 separation from Pitt.

E! News, a trustworthy outlet when it will come to reporting about superstars, posted an article about Jolie’s lifetime as a solitary mom. This entails shooting videos and investing time with her 6 kids. The actress frequently delivers her little ones along when she movies tasks, but when she’s not working, she’s with them in Los Angeles. Jolie is not involved with relationship or getting a man at this time.

In the meantime, it’s quite odd for NW to assert that Jolie hasn’t been equipped to obtain adore considering the fact that 2016. Up right up until now, the tabloid has alleged that the actress has an overly lively like daily life. In 2018, Gossip Cop busted the journal for falsely claiming Jolie was relationship Keanu Reeves. Back again in September, the magazine manufactured up a tale about Jolie having “secret sleepovers” with Bradley Cooper.

By December, Jolie experienced began a string of causal hookups with women of all ages, if NW is to be believed – and it shouldn’t be. The next thirty day period, the tabloid insisted Jolie was hooking up with Justin Theroux to get revenge on Jennifer Aniston for having “engaged” to Pitt. There was a whole lot mistaken with that tale – together with the point that Pitt and Aniston aren’t again together, let by yourself engaged. Jolie has had a extremely remarkable, albeit fictional like daily life in the webpages of NW. All of a sudden she’s lonely, loveless and turning to witchcraft? The motive none of this provides up is due to the fact none of it is genuine.