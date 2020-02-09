Angelina Jolie visits orphanages around the world to adopt another child?

Has Angelina Jolie Visited orphanages around the world to adopt another child? That is the wrong story in one of the tabloids this week. Gossip Cop can correct it.

According to OKAY!Jolie is considering adopting a seventh child after her eldest son, 18-year-old Maddox, attended college in South Korea. An alleged source says the magazine: “Angelina would have done this years ago, but Brad (Pitt) felt that her six-headed brood was enough.”

The questionable tipster continues that Jolie has conducted “preliminary research” in several countries, such as Syria and Haiti, as well as in Ethiopia and other parts of Africa. “She is still planning to visit more orphanages around the world,” adds the apparently wrong source. “She is so proud of her children and everything they have achieved, especially their humanitarian efforts, and she wants to give another child the same chance.”

Gossip Cop The conversation with someone in the actress’s camp who tells us that the tabloid article is simply not true. The malignant star has no plans to adopt a seventh child, and she has not examined various orphanages. We have uncovered countless variations of this recurring action – many of them are from OK!

Already in 2018, Gossip Cop I blew up the tabloid because I wrongly claimed that Jolie was adopting a little boy from Syria. That didn’t happen. Shortly before, it was said that Jolie would adopt a baby with her so-called “new husband”. Of course, after she separated from Pitt in 2016, the actress has no “new husband” or no new partner at all. Neither has she adopted a child with her imaginary husband.

Last month Gossip Cop called the sister publication of OK !, The Globe, for inventing a story about Jolie’s adoption of a seventh baby after her divorce from Pitt was completed. Indeed, last year we devoted an entire article to all the false tabloid rumors that Jolie was adopting again. The latest can be added to the list.

As Special Representative of the United States High Commissioner for Refugees, Jolie does a lot to help children in need. The actress is known to visit refugee children and work on issues to help displaced children find a home. This does not mean that she intends to bring another child to her own home. It’s also quite insulting to say that Jolie went to various orphanages to find a child that she believed should be adopted. The whole premise is fabricated.