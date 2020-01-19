Angelina Jolie Will “Avenge Plastic Surgery” After Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Reunion?

A tabloid claims Angelina Jolie is angry about Brad Pitt Reunion with Jennifer AnistonSo she spent $ 1.4 million on “Vengeance Plastic Surgery”. Nothing in the story is true. Gossip Cop can expose it.

According to northwestJolie drinks nips, tucks, fillers and skin-lightening pills – all because Pitt and Aniston are said to be “back together”. A suspected insider says to the magazine: “Ange hates that Jen still looks so fresh at 50. Had done all this work to outshine Jen – but it failed. “

Some of Jolie’s cosmetic procedures, the alleged source, include botox, skin scrubs, a nose job, and a face lift. Plastic surgery can be expensive, but even if some of it is true, we don’t see how these procedures could add up to $ 1.4 million. Maybe we underestimate the cost of “skin lightening pills”?

The suspicious tipster continues: “She will strive for that pale, ethereal look, but no one has the heart to tell her that she only looks sick. All the work gives her an older look. She doesn’t look that way anymore “The store closes its story by claiming that Jolie was particularly angry when she saw Pitt and Aniston, who were” overjoyed at the Golden Globes – while not even being invited. “

It is unclear what is important here, as the ex-spouses were not even photographed together at the ceremony. On the red carpet, Pitt told Entertainment Tonight that Aniston was a “good friend” and was looking forward to meeting her. The actress also enjoyed watching Pitt deliver his acceptance speech. That was the extent of their interactions. As for Jolie, the actress has not been nominated for a Golden Globe. So there is no reason to invite them. Nevertheless, the apparently wrong source insists that the actress “spent the night with a bottle of red and watched the whole thing with hatred”.

Gossip Cop should first point out that Pitt and Aniston will not come back together, so the tabloid article assumes a wrong premise. Jolie is not angry about her non-existent romance. The ex-spouses are again in good conditions and occasionally make contacts. However, it is absurd that Jolie had to undergo major surgery after her friendly reunion. A person in the actress’ camp rejects the story as fiction.

Last week, Gossip Cop unmasked a similar article claiming Jolie “refused to eat” because Pitt and Aniston had reunited. There is a recurring topic here. The tabloids use the press around Pitt and Aniston to attack the health and looks of the Maleficent star. This latest attitude on this topic is more nonsense.

It should also be noted Gossip Cop Earlier this week, NW was arrested for falsely claiming that Pitt and Aniston were married in Mexico. In this new story with Jolie, this false narrative is not even mentioned. We wonder how much she will spend on cosmetic surgery if she learns about the imaginary wedding.