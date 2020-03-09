Angelina Jolie wrote powerful statements about precious girls

Yesterday, we celebrated International Women’s Day, inspiring women in our lives who have been a source of inspiration. However, during these national holidays, where sexists have values ​​they also feel compelled to share a picture of their mother or favorite female character, it is important to remember that this is not just a hashtag, but a day about women’s rights under a socialist lens. That’s why for the time being, Angelina Jolie’s piece stuck to me over the weekend.

Jolie, a mother of six, has written to her daughters Zahra (3), Shiloh (3) and Vivienne (3) – three of them – about their daughters’ bedside experiences, and two of them went through unpublished surgery. These last two months. The girls cared for and supported each other (Jolieo praised her sons’ support), but Jolie mentioned in her piece that girls are also expected to always be sensitive to the needs of others, and they are second:

Someone told me that when they saw my daughters taking care of each other, “it comes naturally to the girls.” I laughed, but then I thought about how often this idea is misused. The little girl is expected to take care of the other. The woman he will grow up to expect and care for and leave. Girls are often conditioned that they are good at serving others, and selfish or wrong only if they focus on their own needs and desires.

This passage really struck me because I often hear people talk about kindness and upbringing about their daughters, as well as the fact that so many toys and doll girls were traditionally taught that they were careful. Girls can be sweet and soft when they need it, but they need to be hard and firm enough to survive.

“The little girls’ tenderness, their generosity and their tendency to nurture and help others must be appreciated and not abused,” Jolie says in the article. “We need to do more to protect them in all our societies: the rights of girls are often violated, not only against it, but more subtle injustices and attitudes that are often ignored or forgiven.”

One of the things that was not touched on in the piece is the difference between young girls of color and their white counterparts, Jawa’s older daughter, Zahra Krishna, and as an adult remembering any “speeches” around her growing up, the name, features and features of Zahra compared to VVN or Shiloh. There were always comments about her hair especially.

With Shiloh we will discuss how genderless children are screened. For a long time, Shiloh had worn clothes that people called boys’ clothes and wanted to be known as John. The Shiloh suit and polo dress would later be on the red carpet, and it created speculation about her gender and sexuality as any deviation from the norm was seen as odd.

This is not a critique of Jolie’s piece, just an addition that we think of non-binary guys, trans women and women of color who are often forced to meet the expectations of performing sex while being inhuman – who are never seen as soft because they are taught to be gentle as part of their survival. Is not

“So on this day I wish we could be more valuable to the girls,” Jolie concludes the piece by saying. “Take care of them and know that the stronger they are, the healthier they will be and that they will give back to the family and the community.”

