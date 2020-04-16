Angels And Airwaves share new single “All That Left Is Love”

Angels And Airwaves have shared a new single that will help charity hunger feed America.

The track “All Thats Left Is Love”, the video of which you can watch below, is the third band after “Rebel Girl” and “Kiss & Tell”. Earlier this week, Tom Delondie’s band teased a snippet of the song.

They are currently working on a new album, which is next to the 2016 EP “Chasing Shadows”.

Speaking about the song, frontman Tom Delong said: “Friends, when we are all staying home and watching these unhappy world unfold, we couldn’t help but notice the small glimpses of light that show around the world, showing the positive side of humanity, sometimes is lost in our daily lives.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ThryJCagPwQ [/ embed]

“After all, this is what the band has been up to since day one. Given all this, we decided to channel our feelings into a song from which all the proceeds will go to help the Covid-19 American Response Fund.”

The group is also launching an exclusive charity t-shirt that will benefit the organization.

According to recent research, more than 37 million people in the United States are struggling with hunger. If you feed America, it states that the Covid-19 crisis means that the United States may face a 46% risk of hunger.

Meanwhile, the mayors of New York and Los Angeles have stated that concerts and festivals are unlikely to return until 2021, as the United States remains in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said, “It’s hard to imagine how we’re going to be in the thousands anytime soon, so I think we should be ready for this this year.”

De Long recently said that his new album, Angels And Airwaves, is what he thought Blink-182 would look like.

“I started blinking, so in my mind I had a vision of what should be in the beginning and then where it should go. But I don’t have a group. I have partners, and everyone’s voice was equal. It was like three guys who tried to drive the car at the same time, and that made it great, ”he told NME.

He also said that the upcoming album, which is going to happen, will see him “return to his roots” as well as “progressive”. “He will have anger, loud guitars and electronic elements,” he added.

In other news, DeLonge recently participated in the viral singer of the classic Blink-182 track “I miss you.”