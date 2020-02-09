Anger after the shooter ambushes NYC police twice in 12 hours – Boston Herald

By SOPHIA ROSENBAUM and DEEPTI HAJELA

NEW YORK (AP) – A shooter is in custody after ambushing police officers in the Bronx twice in 12 hours, injuring two wounded in attacks that fueled indignation by officials blaming the violence atmosphere of anti-police rhetoric.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was imprisoned after he entered a police station in the Bronx and started shooting shortly before 8 am Sunday.

Two surveillance camera videos posted on social media made the shooting in the 41st district, where an officer was injured in his arm. One of the videos shows the suspect who shot at police officers before he had run out of bullets, lay down and threw his gun on the floor.

The attack came just a few hours after the same man approached a patrol car in the same part of the Bronx and shot at two officers, injuring one, police said.

On Saturday night, the police said the suspect was walking to the van and asking the officers for directions and then firing several shots, grazing the chin and neck officer behind the wheel and missing an artery.

Neither of the officers returned.

Although multiple shots were fired at both incidents, no one was killed and everyone is expected to recover, police said.

“It is only through the grace of God and the heroic actions of those in the building who have taken him into custody that we are not talking about policemen killed in a police station in New York City,” said New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea at a press conference Sunday.

The officer wounded in the first shooting was released from the hospital on Sunday afternoon to applaud the cheers and applause of a significant number of fellow officers. The officer, the bandage visible around his neck, gave the crowd a thumbs up.

Shea called the shooter a “coward” and said he had a long criminal history, including a shooting in 2002 and carjacking in which he also fired a gun at police officers. Shea said the man was released from prison in 2017 after an attempted conviction of murder.

The Commissioner also lashed out for criminal justice activists who held demonstrations in recent months against excessive police violence, including a major protest at Grand Central Terminal. He suggested that the protests helped create an anti-police environment.

“These things are not separate from each other. We recently had people marching through the streets of New York City, “Shea said. “Words matter. And words influence people’s behavior. “

Shea did not provide any evidence that the shooter was aware of or affected by the protests in this weekend’s attacks.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who partly took office of a promise to reform the overly aggressive police policy of minority communities, also suggested that while police had the right to protest, anti-police sentiment had got out of hand.

“Anyone who spits hatred at our officers helps and supports this kind of atmosphere, it’s not acceptable,” de Blasio said. “You could protest for everything you believe in, but you can’t maliciously attack those who are here to protect us. It provides this kind of dynamics. “

Robert Gangi, executive director of the Police Reform Organizing Project law group, pushed back the criticisms of protests and said it was “irresponsible” for Shea and the Blasio to say that the behavior of the shooting “is the result of the demonstrations and protesters protesting in a legitimate way. “

Gangi said of the shooter that “there is no defense for a madman who opens fire on the police.”

The attacks pointed to other unprovoked attacks on police officers who were in their patrol vehicles.

In 2017 a shooter officer killed Miosotis Familia while in her patrol vehicle in the Bronx. In 2014, two officers, Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu, were shot in their patrol car in Brooklyn by a man who was upset about the recent police killings of unarmed black men.

The murders of Ramos and Liu were also the result of major street protests and some officers blamed the Blasio for expressing solidarity with the demonstrations and turned their backs on the funerals.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a tweet Sunday that he was “shocked by the multiple attacks” on the police. “NY law enforcement officers risk their lives every day to keep us safe. These attacks are horrific.”

President Donald Trump immediately used the shootings to storm the Democratic mayor and governor of New York.

“I grew up in New York City and had to look for years at BIG NYC’s” Finest. “Now, because of weak leadership at governor and mayor, keeping distance from (water thrown at them) regulations and lack of support, our great NYC becomes police attacked. Stop this now! “He tweeted.

The attacks took place in the 41st district of the Bronx, once a crime-stricken district whose former headquarters were infamously named “Fort Apache” and were the subject of a 1981 film starring Paul Newman.

In recent years, however, the neighborhood has become much safer. Five murders and 164 robberies were reported in the past year, against 44 murders and 1,095 robberies in 1990.