“Anger does not have to be ignorance, hatred and stupidity”

Paramore singer Hayley Williams opened her battle with depression.

The singer, who now releases his new album “Petals For Armor” May 8, said that the record has helped to solve its problems with anger and mental health.

“One of my greatest moments of surviving – is the realization that I have major depression was moved by anger I really made it inside, and it made me constantly feel ashamed.” – she told The Guardian.

But she said that over time it may be to channel their anger and use it as a recognition of self-worth. “It helped me to understand the things that happened in my lifetime, and it was not so.”

[Sticking] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4x7jORhJntM [/ embed]

The singer also said that the previous marriage and its dissolution with guitarist Chad New Found Glory Gilbert contributed to its problems.

“I was in a very unhealthy relationship, and I just thought,” I can fix it, “- she said.

“He probably looks at me as a villain. Throwing my version of someone else’s story does not seem fair, that’s funny, because I do not necessarily think that it should be fair. Especially not after the shit that I went through.”

After the collapse of the singer lost weight and suffered from depression.

“What I hated was at a time when it was still something new to see the word” depression “- it was such a short quick button, almost pushing and I was afraid to become a part of the conversation, especially when I do not even know? what is happening “with me, – she said.

Instead of regretting the past, the singer said that he hoped to highlight the power of anger women. “Women’s anger changed much in this world,” – she said. “We were able to make progress on so many arenas. It does not have to be ignorance and hatred and stupidity.”

This week, Williams took the title, claiming contradictory texts Paramor hit, “Misery Business”, pre-announcing that the track was taken out of the live performances of the band against the background of the current debate as to whether his message “antyfeminizm”.

Last night, Williams also shared a lyric video for the new solo single “Sudden Desire”.

It must perform at “The Great Escape” in Brighton on May 15 to May 16 – the London Electric Brixton.

Help and advice on mental health: