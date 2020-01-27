Anger over the government’s response to the epidemic – epicenter is increasing world

Employees wearing masks monitor thermal scanners that determine the temperature of passengers at the security check at Hankou station in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, on January 21, 2020. – China Daily pic via Reuters

BEIJING, January 27 – Chinese officials at the epicenter of a health crisis are under fire for incompetence and are ridiculed for not wearing protective masks because anger about dealing with a deadly virus is increasing.

Many Chinese Internet users were outraged by what they saw as a series of mistakes at the heart of the new virus outbreak at a local television press conference yesterday by three local officials.

The governor of Hubei Province Wang Xiaodong held the press conference without a mask – a violation of the regulations issued by the provincial capital Wuhan, which require masks in public spaces.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Wuhan incorrectly wore his mask by putting it inside out, referring Chinese users to Weibo, China’s Twitter-like social media platform.

“If the mayor doesn’t even know how to wear a mask, how will ordinary people know?” One user criticized.

“Incompetent and irresponsible politicians,” wrote another in a devastating commentary about the press conference.

The comments are a rare case of public anger that surpasses the army of online censors in China, where criticism of government officials is usually suppressed.

As of this afternoon, a press conference hashtag had more than 680 million Weibo views.

Online users have also focused on Wang’s repeated fumbling in Hubei’s annual mask production, revising his answer from 10.8 to 1.8 billion, or 1.08 million.

“As the governor of Hubei Province, how can you not know how many masks Hubei Province makes?” Asked an incredulous user.

Central Hubei Province is at the heart of the new virus outbreak in China, killing at least 81 people and infecting more than 2,700 people across the country, and spreading overseas, including Thailand, the United States and Australia.

“We also feel very desperate and very guilty and we blame ourselves a lot,” said Wang at yesterday’s press conference.

In Hubei, Chinese authorities have stopped public transport in at least 18 cities to contain the deadly virus, while quarantining the capital – a city of 11 million people.

Closing the Wuhan transport was a “very difficult decision,” added Zhou Xianwang, Wuhan’s mayor, in an interview with CCTV state broadcaster today.

“We may have blocked the disease, but we will all go down in history with a bad reputation,” he admitted.

The mayor of Wuhan was already considering whether a massive New Year’s celebration with 40,000 families could take place despite the spread of the virus. – AFP