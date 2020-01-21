Angie Kent & Carlin Sterritt were spotted ring shopping

In a nice little coincidence Angie Kent and Carlin Sterritt of The Bachelorette were photographed last Friday during ring shopping in Sydney, which sparked engagement rumors for the couple.

It was certainly a happy coincidence when a Daily mail The photographer was waiting in front of a jewelry store in Paddington at the time when the couple decided to go inside.

Even better, they were actually sitting by the window and Angie Kent laughed and sipped bubbles when she made sure she turned her face to the camera. Wild scenes, people. Absolutely unprecedented.

It’s unclear whether the couple actually bought a ring on Friday, but several have been shown. She was reportedly “unable to wipe the smile off her face”.

Yesterday Carlin posted a picture of Angie Kent on Instagram, on which he placed an extremely chaste kiss with the headline “Look away, children!”. He continued:

“That day almost 6 months ago was the game changer. Something clicked and even though I knew you couldn’t be mine yet. I could definitely see it for my future. A connection or spark that you feel with someone special cannot be explained … just felt! “

We will then wait to find out more about this commitment.

Image:

Getty Images / Belinda Vel