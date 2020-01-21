Anglo-Australian Woman Imprisoned in Iran Feels “Abandoned and Forgotten”

An Anglo-Australian university professor imprisoned in Tehran said she felt “abandoned and forgotten” and said that Iran had tried to recruit her as a spy.

In letters smuggled out of her cell at Evin Prison and seen by the Times and the Guardian, Cambridge-educated Kylie Moore-Gilbert asked to be allowed to leave the restrictive unit where she spent periods of time. isolation.

Dr. Moore-Gilbert, who recently worked as a lecturer in Islamic studies at the University of Melbourne, was arrested in September 2018 at an educational conference and later convicted of spying.

She is said to be serving a 10-year sentence, but has described two conflicting convictions, one describing 13 months’ imprisonment and the other a 10-year sentence.

Ten letters, written in raw Farsi, were extracted from the prison.

The letters are addressed in various ways to three men. One, named Mr. Vasiri, is said to be a deputy prosecutor of the Iranian judiciary, while MM. Ghaderi and Hosseini are said to be officers of intermediate rank in the Corps of Guardians of the Islamic Revolution (CGRI).

In the letters, Dr. Moore-Gilbert referred to encounters with these men, who appear to have influenced his treatment in prison, including having access to books.

The section of the prison in which she is held would be managed by the CGRI, while her case would be managed by the judiciary.

Dr. Moore-Gilbert detailed the conditions she endured during her incarceration.

In a letter written last July, she said, “I am on psychiatric medication, but the 10 months I have spent here have seriously damaged my mental health.

“I am still denied phone calls and visits, and I fear that my mental and emotional state will deteriorate further if I remain in this extremely restrictive detention area.”

In a letter sent to his Iranian case manager, Dr. Moore-Gilbert declared his “official and final rejection of your offer to work with the intelligence branch of the IRGC.”

“I am not a spy. I have never been a spy and I have no interest in working for a spy organization in any country. ”

Dr. Moore-Gilbert also used the letters to protest his innocence, claiming that she had been the victim of “false fabrications and false accusations”.

On September 18, she wrote about food allergies. “I can’t eat most of the food that comes out of the kitchen in neighborhood 2A… I am completely alone in Iran. I have no friends or family here and in addition to all the suffering I have endured here, I feel like I have been abandoned and forgotten. ”

Other Britons imprisoned in Evin include Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori who are serving sentences of five and ten years respectively on charges disputed by the British government.

The Australian government obtained the release of the British-Australian Jolie King and her Australian boyfriend Mark Firkin last October, three months after their arrest in Iran.

Dr. Moore-Gilbert recently smuggled another letter from the prison in which she begged Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to guarantee his freedom.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne met with her Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif about the situation on the sidelines of a conference in India on January 16.

A week earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson had expressed concerns about British dual citizenship with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.