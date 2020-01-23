Angolas dos Santos is suspected of suspected fraud and sells Eurobank’s share of the world

Isabel Dos Santos, daughter of former President Angolas and Africa’s richest woman, during an interview in London, Britain, on January 9, 2020. – Reuters pic

LISBON, October 11 / PRNewswire / – Angola’s former first billionaire daughter, Isabel dos Santos, has decided to sell her stake in Portuguese bank Eurobic, the small lender said yesterday.

This was announced shortly after the Portuguese news agency Lusa reported that the Angolan prosecutor’s office named Dos Santos a formal suspect of alleged mismanagement and misappropriation of funds when she was chairman of the state-owned oil company Sonangol.

Lusa quoted Angola’s attorney general, Helder Pitta Gros, when he told a press conference in the Angolan capital of Luanda that dos Santos had shown no direct interest in working with the Angolan authorities.

Dos Santos, who chaired Sonangol from June 2016 to November 2017 and amassed her fortune during the decades-long presidency of her father Jose Eduardo dos Santos, was not immediately available for comment, but denied misconduct.

The Portuguese newspaper Expresso said others related to dos Santos were also mentioned as formal suspects, including Mario Leite da Silva, chairman of the Banco de Fomento Angola. Silva could not be reached immediately for a comment.

In Portugal, dos Santos has a significant stake in several large companies, including NOS and the oil company Galp Energia.

A spokeswoman for the Portuguese prosecutor confirmed to Reuters that Angolas Pitta Gros and Portugal’s Attorney General Lucilia Gago will meet in Lisbon today. She didn’t say what they’re going to talk about.

Isabel dos Santos is Eurobic’s main shareholder, but the bank said it decided to withdraw from the bank’s ownership structure and sell its stake.

In a statement sent to Reuters, Eurobic said that the 42.5 percent sale process had already begun and dos Santos’ decision was “final.”

It was said that their exit would be “as soon as possible” and the Central Bank Bank of Portugal had been informed of the decision.

Hundreds of thousands of files on Dos Santos, procured by the International Consortium of Research Journalists (ICIJ), were released on Sunday by several news organizations.

The media reports focused on the alleged financial plans dos Santos used to build her business empire, including transfers between Angola and Dubai.

On Monday, the Bank of Portugal said in a statement that it had asked Eurobic for transfers between Angola and Dubai, and the Portuguese prosecutor’s office had announced that it would investigate the media reports.

Dos Santos said on Sunday that the charges against her were “completely unfounded.”

The Angolan authorities frozen dos Santos’ assets in the African country at the end of December after prosecutors claimed that she and her husband Sindika Dokolo had received more than $ 1 billion in payments from state-owned companies Sonangol and directed Sodiam to companies in which they held stakes. Dos Santos and Dokolo denied wrongdoing. – Reuters