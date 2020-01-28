Angry parents who allegedly cursed and threatened school staff are arrested

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge Police Department officers say an angry parent who has lost control of his children’s school has gone too far and ended up behind bars.

According to a police report, on the morning of December 19, Michael Monqueil Joseph tried to drop his children off at Merose Elementary before 8:00 a.m., and when school officials told him he couldn’t do it, he reacted poorly.

Allegedly, Joseph started insulting four school employees and even ordered one of his children to label one employee as derogatory.

An official report describes Joseph cursing her, marching out of the building, and returning a moment later with a live Facebook feed that records him when he tells the school office staff that he will “kick” her. ”

Witnesses say he made other statements that implied intent to inflict physical harm on them.

After that, Joseph reportedly stopped the Facebook live feed, called someone and said, “Are you ready to fight? Because I have a few people here who need their ***.”

According to witnesses, Joseph left the company premises.

The police said when they tried to speak to Joseph about the incident that he was busy and that his lawyer would call them on the matter.

Nevertheless, Joseph was arrested on Monday, January 27, for assaulting a teacher, disturbing another’s peaceful / offensive words in public, and being a refugee from the judiciary.