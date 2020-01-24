Angry residents ask council to reopen rat race after parts of Fulham are blocked

A crowd of angry residents demanded the reopening of Harwood Terrace in Fulham, while a senior adviser defended its controversial closure.

Councilor Wesley Harcourt faced frequent heckling and taunting from more than 40 people at a town hall meeting in Hammersmith and Fulham on Wednesday January 22.

A furious resident called the meeting “kangaroo court” and “shame”.

Some who hoped to attend were reportedly turned back due to overcrowding.

As the meeting progressed at 10 p.m., resident after resident, he rose to question Mr. Harcourt, a member of the environmental labor cabinet, who approved the closure of the six-month trial of Harwood Terrace from 21 October of last year.

Carolyn Daly of the nearby Peterborough Villas said the additional traffic made her cul-de-sac “very difficult to get in or out of,” and lambasted council for not consulting any of her neighbors.

Harcourt said: “In this particular case, it was not mandatory for the people of Peterborough Villas to participate in this consultation.”

Ms. Daly added, “I voted for you to represent me and my family, and I feel like we are being woefully overlooked. I am a mother and my children are suffering. It became extremely dangerous, I was knocked over from my bike. “

Mr. Harcourt replied, “The immediate problem we faced was the volume of traffic and the number of accidents at Harwood Terrace, which sees 400 vehicle movements per hour. We wanted to try to resolve this. “

Harwood Terrace has been temporarily closed to traffic as a trial by council

(Image: Owen Sheppard)

Karen Thompson asked Mr. Harcourt what analysis the board had on how traffic could be affected by the upcoming construction on the nearby Gasworks site.

He stated that the traffic analysis had been undertaken when the building permit for the development of Gasworks was granted, but that he was accused of not having answered the question by heckling members of the public.

Thompson added that data from the council’s recent traffic investigation had “confirmed” that the closure had caused “unprecedented congestion levels” in the surrounding streets and that idling vehicles had increased air pollution .

Mr. Harcourt replied, “It was a plan that was discussed with local residents.”

James Spokoini, of the SW6Traffic campaign, shouted to Mr. Harcourt: “I have been stuck for three weeks, I sent an e-mail and I did not receive a response.”

Another resident shouted, “How is it that you can live 200 meters away and not be seen?”

Harcourt said, “The answer at the moment is that we have to collect the evidence.”

Resident who supports Harwood Terrace closure speaks to Councilor Wesley Harcourt (left)

(Image: Owen Sheppard)

Residents of Harwood Terrace, a street of 40 townhouses, say the closure has ended the narrow street used as a “dangerous rat race”.

A small group from Harwood Terrace attended the meeting. One of them, Nick Smith, told Mr. Harcourt that the air quality had “improved” and asked him to make sure that the “rat race” would not be “allowed to the future”.

But they are largely outnumbered in the surrounding streets, which complained on Wednesday that Bagleys Lane and New King’s Road have become more blocked, noisier and more polluted than ever.

Conservative advisers have called for an “extraordinary meeting of the full council,” during which there would be a vote on whether to end the trial before the six-month trial ends in late April.

Conservative Leader Councilor Andrew Brown said, “We have a lot of sympathy for the people of Harwood Terrace. However, I think the board was wrong on his case. I think that the trial must be ended immediately and that a new solution must be carefully considered and consulted. “

If the meeting and the vote are agreed, they could take place at the end of February.

