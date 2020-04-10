Animal Crossing ‘Removed’ from E-China Supermarket

Nintendo’s Animal Crossing Expert: The new Horizons game has disappeared from China’s largest e-commerce website – many on Chinese media accusing players in Hong Kong, who used the game to spread democratic messages.

Retailers on Taobao, China’s eBay, have found that Animal Crossing disappeared from their online store on Friday, according to a Chinese news agency.

Animal Control Research Service on Taobao did not return the results of the game on Friday, selling only vets.

The announcement of the new Horizons toys came out on March 20, and it had a full audience among protesters in Hong Kong who used the game’s buying tools to create official messages. In their perfect island, the characters scream and protest and hang up their intelligence and criticize their city leaders. In one video shared on Twitter, the players use the net to capture the footage to portray the image of an unwanted president, Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

The players also hold ‘memorable’ medals for Lam, standing next to the tomb and her picture while wearing bows.

Chinese social media users are quick to blame the game for its protests against Hong Kong protesters. In particular, they sent their angry words to a prominent civil rights activist Joshua Wong, who last week posted a picture on his own island that said protesters were “taking their steps.” for the game.

“Politics such a good game, can you come and die?” one tweet for him to read. Similar comments were posted on Wong’s Instagram account.

Animal Crossing is not officially licensed in China, where strict rules for the video market indicate that there are only three Nintendo Switch games – all from the Super Mario Bros. series. – are categorized according to work ethic.

Instead, Chinese gamers are buying non-gaming versions of the game, depending on platforms like Taobao or other gambling shops.

It is not known whether the game was organized by Chinese officials, but a sanction scanner was used to prevent everything from Winnie the Pooh (a result of comparisons to Chinese President Xi Jinping), to broadcast after the NBA. the manager. The Houston Rockets have expressed their support for a protest march in Hong Kong.

Write to Hillary Leung at hillary.leung@time.com.

