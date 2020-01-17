The Australian Reptile Park experienced the worst flooding in 15 years on Friday morning when pouring rain wreaked havoc on the NSW Central Coast causing animal keepers to move animals.

Just a few days after the team discussed bushfire plans in the popular reptile park, the Somersby facility was flooded by a massive downpour.

Even though the rain caused flash floods throughout the park, the director of the reptile park, Tim Faulkner, was far from complaining.

“This is incredible! We only had daily meetings last week to discuss the immediate danger of bush fires just 5 miles from the park here in Somersby.” faulkner said.

“Getting from drought and fire fighting to flooding is part of our day-to-day work.”

The team at the legendary Central Coast tourist attraction quickly took action on Friday morning to protect buildings from water damage and bring animals to safety.

Footage shared on her Facebook page shows the extent of the flood, with Faulker wading through calf-deep water with two adorable koalas clinging to him to save his life.

“Today we had the entire team out there, we were soaked and acted quickly to ensure the safety of our animals and to protect the park from the onslaught of water.”

The keepers were also forced to monitor the alligator lagoon when the water level rose above the fence line, allowing the animals to escape. The footage shows zookeepers armed with brooms to prevent the snappy creatures from getting too close to the fence line.

Frankly, by 2020, I think alligators rampant on the central coast are the least of the problems in Australia.

Unfortunately, the park had to close its doors to the public for the day as floods blocked the entrance. This is the first time that the attraction has been forced to close its doors since the massive 2007 floods that pashed the Pasha Bulker at Nobby’s Beach in Newcastle.

Fortunately, Faulkner assures reptile friends that they can return tomorrow for a wonderful day in the park.

The unfortunate news of flash floods comes after the park opened its doors in November to a number of animals that had been injured in the ongoing bushfire crisis. The facility helped to care for and rehabilitate the animals.