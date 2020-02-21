[Animals of the week: 2 pets who are entitled to another prospect request households]

Junior is again! Regrettably, this dude was adopted, but it did not operate out through no fault of his very own, and he’s in the current market for a spouse and children once more. Junior is a 3-calendar year-old staffie blend, and while he’s not cocky, he has the most important head! Assume of him like Stewie Griffin! He is a ball of electricity and will definitely give his new household so lots of laughs.Junior could not appreciate men and women extra if he tried, and will get any chance to cuddle on your lap as if he weighs 10 lbs .. Mainly because […]