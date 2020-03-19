Ann Coulter: Cheap TVs, face flu

Here’s a thought: While self-aligning with their families in Manhattan billionaires’ co-operation, Wall Street women should have a conversation with Master of the Universe’s husbands about China, globalism, and political correctness. . These are the vectors of your wealth in barracks.

Thanks to “globalism” (that is, cheap products from China), we have accomplished many wonderful things, for example:

– Toothpaste on American shelves made from poison found in antifreeze.

– Toxic Chinese dry carving installed in about 100,000 U.S. homes, which emit harmful fumes that destroy electrical wiring and metal accessories and diseased homeowners. Replacing the pipe wall and wiring cost $ 1 billion.

– Hundreds, possibly thousands, of American dogs killed by Chinese melamine dog food in 2007.

– The loss of some 200,000 beautiful maples lining the streets of New England’s small cities, eaten by beetles of large Asian ovens that reached Chinese cargo ships in 1996. The U.S. taxpayer spends hundreds of millions of dollars to eradicate the repeated outbreaks that continue. to this day, despite the promises of the Chinese to do better.

– Viral pandemics – H1N1 (from China), bird flu (from China), SARS (from China) and now Wuhan virus (from China).

Is it worth paying $ 3 for a shirt at Walmart instead of $ 9? The precise reason why Chinese products are so cheap is that they skip the crucial step of quality control.

The reaction of the media to this latest pandemic from China is …

WE GET A THING: THE CHINESE HAVE NOT done anything with this!

Well, like most animal-to-human viruses, it did originate in China and spread around the world when Chinese tourists infected people from other countries.

As Melinda Liu described in the Smithsonian Magazine, Chinese wet markets, “often poorly ventilated, with multiple species jammed, create ideal conditions for spreading the disease by means of shared water or water droplets and other secretions.”

This 2017 article was titled, “Is China Zero for a Future Pandemic?”

When the pandemic struck, at least the World Health Organization jumped into action. Step one: find a cure? Develop a vaccine? Do you require protections for the elderly?

NO!

WHO officials joined in and worked on a new name for the “Wuhan virus” that seemed less Asian.

The WHO then released a ‘Fact Sheet’ to make sure that those suffering from Kung Flu are not stigmatized. He instructed:

“DO: Talk about people who” buy “or” contract “# COVID-19.

“NO – Talk about people who transmit COVID-19,” “infect others,” or “spread the virus,” because it involves intentional transmission and blame. “

As the Chinese virus fear spread, Gloria Allred filed a lawsuit against a Los Angeles school for sending an Asian student to the school’s nurse after she chatted in class.

Americans are cutting into their homes. Airlines, restaurants, beaches, ski resorts, professional sports, colleges and shops have been closed. But we must never violate an Asian’s fundamental civil right to cough in class and refuse to see the nurse!

The New York Times has also been on pace with racism, with these compelling stories:

As a Chinese Greek with a new disease, an old stigma is revived

An outbreak of racist sentiment when the coronavirus arrives in Australia

As the coronavirus spreads, so does the anti-Chinese sentiment

And there is more!

Virus Fuels in the Anti-Chinese Sentence Abroad

Coronavirus outbreaks risk reviving stigma in China

Wait – here’s another one:

For a Chinese traveler, even paradise comes with prejudice

A few weeks ago, before a coronavirus panic destroyed a trillion dollars in wealth, and we learned that the real illness was racism, everyone, including the Times, admitted that the Chinese tourist brought the virus to Italy.

“(T) there were no confirmed cases here in Italy yet,” The Times reported until January 30, “when the government announced the first two cases.” The chief scientific officer of an infectious diseases hospital in Rome identified them as: “two Chinese tourists visiting Rome.”

The Times buried this fact in a perverted article: “Cruise passengers are taken to the Italian port on false alarm about coronavirus.” On the one hand, a bunch of cruiser passengers were disturbed for 12 hours; on the other hand, a viral pandemic was introduced in Italy that could kill millions. Enter the title.

Lombardy is the Italian region most devastated by the Wuhan virus. Until 2003, a report from the Library of Congress cited Lombardy as the largest concentration of Chinese immigrants in Italy. Our media refuses to tell us this fact today or any day.

You don’t have difficult feelings, but why not lighten people’s minds? Western Virginians who have no contact with anyone visiting China can rest easy. No toilet paper should be stored.

While we are there, when will the media and the “medical community” be ready to inform Americans that this latest Chinese pandemic is a danger for under 70 years without certain chronic medical conditions?

Italy has been devastated by the Wuhan virus, but the average age of the dead is 81.

According to the shuffle estimates of Imperial College in London – and the assessment we follow – except for people with underlying medical conditions, the new coronavirus could be less deadly than seasonal flu for anyone younger than 60 and not worse that in 2017-18 flu season for those who are 60 years old.

But it’s five to ten times more deadly than regular flu for those in their 70’s and 80’s, respectively.

We should surround old people’s homes with the National Guard and call one day. It would probably save more lives and not destroy the economy.

But there is no time to think about saving lives. The important thing is to stamp the idea that a virus originating in China has nothing to do with China.