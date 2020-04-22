Ann Coulter: Trump and China: A Love Story

Liberals say Trump did not publish the house arrest protocols for the Wuhan virus in January or early February.

What do you think would have been the reaction of the media if Trump had started babbling about a viral pandemic in the middle of his arrest trial?

Let’s see On January 28, Trump launched the long-awaited “Middle East Peace Plan,” which was immediately denounced by all but Jared Kushner and Sheldon Adelson. However, the last 1 million Middle East Peace Plans have led to tons of reflection, analysis and arguments.

Here is Trump’s “peace plan” reported:

“Tonight, Prisoners and Defendants. Seems like a good time for a distraction: their Middle East peace plan.” – Becky Anderson, CNN, January 28, 2020

“The Trump administration has dubbed it part of the century. Critics see it as a public relations stunt to distract from Trump’s involvement.” – Michele Kelemen, NPR’s “All Things Considered,” on 28 January 2020

“Many analysts and supporters of a two-state solution to the conflict [Middle East] have called the promise of carrying out the plan this week a distraction from Mr. Trump’s arrest process.” – The New York Times, January 25, 2020

There are many reasons to attack Trump for the virus to ravage our country, but the media is angry with him for not doing something that would have been absurd: shutting down the country when there was not a single flu death. Wuhan in the nation and the media had barely mentioned it.

In fact, the first time most news consumers heard about the latest Chinese coronavirus was when the Liberals attacked Trump to close trips from China in late January.

The Times responded with an option titled, “Who says it’s not safe to travel to China?” vindicating “xenophobic rhetoric and the construction of walls.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders mocked the ban in a debate in CNN City Hall and said, “I don’t know if you have to stop traveling from China,” but Trump likes to “build walls … to separate us from other people. “

Politician cited “a growing chorus of public health experts” who warned that banning travel to China could “stigmatize [people] of Asian descent.”

Nation magazine reported that the risk to Americans of Wuhan’s coronavirus was “low” and accused Trump of playing “well-worn racist troops who portray the Chinese as dirty and disease-carrying.”

So see for yourself.

On the other hand, Trump deserves a lot of blame for the Wuhan virus by keeping-waiting, checking my notes- NONE of his promises about China. That, the media will never mention.

During the campaign, Trump certainly talked about a good game. He said, “We cannot continue to allow China to violate our country.” He undertook to put tariffs on his goods and bring manufacturing home.

He was then elected and Jared Kushner, Gary Cohn and other Trump advisers from the landlord told him that the tariffs were a bad idea. So it didn’t impose tariffs for two long years, and to this day, almost all of our pharmaceuticals, face masks, and other major supplies are still being made in China.

On the bright side, China quickly tracked all Ivanka trademarks!

Trump has allowed hundreds of thousands of Chinese students to continue attending American universities. He can’t help but worry about the H-1B workers. In 2018, Trump welcomed H1-B visa holders, promising them “a path to citizenship” and praising these “talented and highly skilled people” who hold jobs. Americans.

Recently, Norman Matloff of the University of California, Davis, a professor of computer science, wrote:

“Here’s something you wouldn’t have read anywhere else: Silicon Valley leads SF Bay Area in COVID-19 cases: directs FAR …

“Silicon Valley, of course, is home to a large number of immigrant engineers from China, who have the means to make frequent trips to China to visit their family, especially during the Chinese New Year, when the virus began to spread like crazy in China and began to do so in the United States “

As we know, the first two flu deaths in Wuhan in America were in … Silicon Valley.

“Birth tourism” has also continued at Trump’s pace, with tens of thousands of pregnant Chinese women flying to America each year for the sole purpose of giving birth to a baby anchor, which will then serve to bring the whole family here. .

There is a way to stop it, and Trump could do it tomorrow. Sign an executive order that puts an end to the anchor scam Don’t say you will sign it, as you always do when you want to get the base. Really sign it.

The Supreme Court has never ruled that children born to illegal aliens or tourists are citizens, for the simple reason that this would be crazy. The 14th Amendment deals with slavery, as the court has held on several occasions, not Chinese-born tourists or pregnant Mexicans.

But he won’t. Ivanka needs her trademarks, and Goldman could give Jared a job. Sorry for the flu in Wuhan, America.