[ann-dowd-joins-david-oyelowo-in-showtime’s-the-president-is-lacking]

Ann Dowd joins David Oyelowo in Showtime’s The President is Missing

According to Deadline, Emmy winner Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale) has formally signed on to star reverse Emmy and Golden Globe nominee David Oyelowo (Selma) in Showtime’s impending political drama pilot The President is Missing. Dowd is established to portray the titular crucial role as Jill Stroud, who is the first female President of the United States of The us.

In The President is Missing, a powerless and politically aimless Vice President (Oyelowo) unexpectedly becomes President midway into his administration’s very first time period, when President Jillian Stroud (Dowd) goes missing, irrespective of his each and every desire to the opposite. He walks proper into a magic formula, environment-threatening crisis, both inside and outdoors the White Property. Attacked by both of those mates and enemies alike, with scandal and conspiracy swirling about him, he is confronted with a awful decision: continue to keep his head down, toe the get together line and survive, or act on his stubborn, late-establishing conscience and take a stand.

Becoming a member of Oyelowo and Dowd are Michael Rooker (The Going for walks Lifeless, Guardians of the Galaxy), Janet McTeer (Albert Nobbs, Ozark), Paul Adelstein (Prison Crack), Medina Senghore (Delighted!), and Gina Gallego (Seinfeld, Outrageous Ex-Girlfriend).

The President is Lacking will be prepared by Anthony Peckham (Invictus). The series is government developed by Christopher McQuarrie and Heather McQuarrie and co-executive created by Jillian Share for Invisible Ink Productions. Peckham, Monthly bill Clinton, James Patterson, Invoice Robinson, Leopoldo Gout and Oyelowo will also executive produce.

The pilot is dependent on the bestselling novel of the exact same name by Former President Bill Clinton and James Patterson, which was the No. 1 novel of 2018 and has bought over two.three million copies in North The usa by itself.

Filming is scheduled to get started sometime this 12 months.