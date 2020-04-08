Les Miserables was an important movie for many, especially Anne Hathaway, who took home Oscar Best Actress for her role as “Fantine.” But it also made for an almost horrifying moment for attendees at the 2012 premiere. When talking about his new podcast, Zach Brough recalls an awkward encounter with Anne Hathaway – or, more specifically, her father – in the Les Miss premiere that will put you in the middle of a millennium gossip.

Brough told the unlikely story while appearing on the fake doctors’ popcast, with Scrubs co-star Donald Payson. “I know Anne Hathaway as an acquaintance,” he recalls. “I’m going towards her to say good luck. Her father stands up and shows me this look like, ‘I’m going to kill this mochak. Does he have the balls to crash my daughter’s debut? I’m going to strangle him!'”

Apparently, he thought Braff was actually his ex-boyfriend Rafael Polieri. And we can’t blame him, given that the two are constantly comparing each other, with their similar facial structures and hair masses. Her father had good reason to be angry if it actually was. Hathaway and Pulieri lasted four years before breaking up in June 2008, just two weeks before Pulieri was arrested and charged with fraudulent millions of dollars in fraud. In October, he pleaded guilty to fraud, money laundering and conspiracy charges and was sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

Patrick McMullen / Patrick McMullen / Getty Images

When Hathaway’s father realized that Poleary was just a harmless rap, he was greatly relieved, according to the actor. “I reached six feet [from Hathaway’s dad] and his face just broke, sighing with relief of relief in the realization that it was me and not the ex-boyfriend,” he said.

Unfortunately, Brough said this was not the first time he had mistaken the former Hathaway ex-man – the classic 2000s. But some cases were more memorable than others. “I see Arsenio Hall, and he’s looking at me,” Brough said, returning for another close call at a cafe. “I was looking because I love Arsenio Hall. He brought me to the counter where they passed the coffee. And there, you can hear the music, is Eddie Murphy standing there.”

There was never anyone who could grind words, it was Murphy who asked the important question: “Anyone ever tell you that you look like Anne Hathaway’s boyfriend who went to jail?” Hey, at least he wasn’t asked if he was “this guy from Scarves.”