Former Conservative MP and current bathing politician Ann Widdecombe has compared coronavirus with AIDS in vague terms.

Writing in the Daily Express, Widdecombe said efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus are getting worse and are not as bad as health experts have predicted.

“I have all the necessary precautions but I can’t help feeling we are going crazy,” he wrote.

He added: “We have had fears of SARs, flu, Ebola and AIDS. No one was harmed as dangerous. ”

Ann Widdecombe added that HIV / AIDS was not as deadly as we feared ‘in coronavirus-infected groups.

Widdecombe continued: “We need to think about when markets are melting, planes are being set up and selling doors.

He added: “It is dangerous but, in the hope of recovery, it is not death.”

It is easy for Widdecombe to say that the HIV / AIDS epidemic has not been “as destructive as it is feared”. As a straight woman, she did not look forward to the enormous destruction that is taking place when her governments are destroyed while governments are sitting behind and watching.

More than 32 million people have died worldwide from AIDS. It wiped out a lot of LGBT + people during its height in the 1980s.

Because of the limited support provided by the government and by governments that consider their lives to be endless, the HIV / AIDS epidemic was painful and dangerous for people who had lived on the fringes of society.

But it wasn’t all bad, according to Widdecombe.

The former Conservative MP is well known for his anti-LGBT + ideology.

The post, which was published on Wednesday, March 11, was taken from the Express.co.uk page.

Coronavirus has been declared a World Health Organization (WHO) pandemic. There were 788 confirmed cases in the UK as of today.

Widdecombe’s comments will come as no surprise to LGBT + people who are well aware of his background. The former Brexit Party MEP is best known for its views on LGBT + people.

Last year, he began claiming that “science can get out of the way” of homosexuality.

A former anti-LGBT + activist has made a comment on Sky News on June 2 in a 2012 newsletter who laments that allegations of “homosexuality” have been rejected as “homosexual”.

In 2018, he criticized Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for citing their support for anti-gay oppression.

The former Tory minister has also used his Daily Express column to undermine LGBT equality, making transgender confessions a “men’s” month and helping businesses who refuse to sell gay clients.