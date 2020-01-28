Anna Calvi works with Courtney Barnett on a song from the reworking of ‘Hunter’

Anna Calvi has announced a reluctant revision of her acclaimed 2018 LP “Hunter” with the release of her leading single, in which her team teams up with Courtney Barnett.

The new album entitled “Hunted” will be released on March 6th. Other guests include Julia Holter, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Joe Talbot from IDLES.

Calvi explained the story behind “Hunted” and said: “During a break from the tour, I went back and listened to the first recordings I ever made of” Hunter “, which record the moment I take them Wrote songs for the first time and recorded them alone in my attic studio.

“I find it particularly intimate to share these most private recordings with my favorite singers and ask them to give their voices and artistic sensitivity.”

Below is the track list for “Hunted”.

1. swimming pool (feat.Julia Holter)

2. Hunter

3.Eden (feat.Charlotte Gainsbourg)

4th way

5. Don’t beat the girl out of my boy (feat. Courtney Barnett)

6. Wish (feat. Joe Talbot / IDLES)

7. Indies or paradise

Calvi and Barnett collaborated on a new version of “Don’t hit the girl out of my boy” in which the couple produces a fuzzy and lo-fi re-imagination of the original – listen to it below.

Calvi described Barnett as “an amazing artist”.

“Her voice and guitar playing are stunning,” added Barnett. “Her ability to combine depth with the smallest moments of human experience is the unique talent of a true artist.”

Barnett returned the favor and said to Calvi: “Anna is an absolutely impressive performer, it is impossible to look away from her on stage. I love her songwriting for its beautiful and perfect balance between aggression and tenderness.”

Check out upcoming Calvi tour dates below.

January

31 – Windmill Brixton, London (Independent Venue Week)

March

30 – Palais Montcalm, Quebec City

April

1 – Mod Club, Toronto

2 – Empty bottle, Chicago

5 – Williamsburg Music Hall

6 – Rough Trade NYC, Brooklyn

9 – The Echo, LA

11 – Coachella, California

15 – The Independent, San Francisco

18 – Coachella, California

can

29 – All points east, London

August

6 – Haldern Pop Festival, Haldern

September

19th Reeperbahn Festival, Hamburg

It is Calvi’s first new release since it shared the original song for the Peaky Blinders soundtrack last November.

She is also the ambassador for the Independent Venue Week that started today. Earlier this month, she called for better protection for independent music events and said they were “vital for me to become the artist that I am now.”