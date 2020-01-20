Anna Cathcart and Lauren Orlando form an iconic duo on the double cover of “Girls’s Life” | Anna Cathcart, Lauren Orlando, Magazine

Anna Cathcart and Lauren Orlando are the perfect BFF duo on the cover of the February / March issue of Girls’ lives!

In the issue, which marked the magazine’s very first editorial cover, the girls talked about becoming friends last year.

Here is what Anna and Lauren had to share with the mag:

Anna sneaks into Lauren’s DM: “I never have DM of people. Like always. With people I don’t know, I’m usually very shy, so I don’t know why I felt comfortable. But, I mean, it worked. “

Anna on their BFF connection: “We clicked so automatically, and I just felt like I was myself. Being able to talk about real things is super important. Even when we finally spent time in person, it was neither weird nor intimidating. ”

Anna in collaboration with Lauren: “Anything is possible in 2020!”

For more than Anna Cathcart and Lauren Orlando, visit GirlsLife.com.

