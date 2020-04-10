Anna Kendrick shows her how to make a purchase from her own employer

It is no shame that Anna Kendrick publishes her own pictures on occasion that she should take care of while living in the privacy of her home.

Billboard reported on Wednesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” that he had re-purchased some of the sales from one of his films.

“I bought ‘Tross’ Legos,” he said. “I bought them from Target.”

Kendrick told Clarkson and Justin Timberlake, who at the museum – each from their homes – that he had gone to the day before and that “things were really going wrong.”

“I went to Target to get some supplies and stuff, and I was there. I was like, I had to get Legos, obviously,” “Kendrick said.

He also revealed that he built the millennium falcon, the epicenter of “Star Wars,” with the Legos he bought.

Timberlake and Clarkson were grateful for his building plans, but Clarkson couldn’t resist asking Kendrick about the “Trolls” movie.

“… The best part is because you don’t have kids? So you’re hanging out with you,” Clarkson said.

“Hold on and be the winner, Kelly,” Kendrick agreed.

After further questioning, Kendrick went on to explain that he was ashamed of selling his own product, but no one thought he knew it.

“If I knew the banker I was swearing to God that they would be like, ‘I thought he was like that but he couldn’t,’ because he wouldn’t buy his own property like a real serial. weapon, “he said.

Kendrick is not the only actor from “Trolls” to identify with their own characters. When asked Clarkson’s two tour stars to “find out something about them” Timberlake and Kendrick grabbed their words “Trolls”.

“Oh my god you got [your souls],” Clarkson said with a laugh. “That’s a very good thing, about you.”

Photo: Anna Kendrick on Wednesday at the 74th Annual Paper in Beverly Hills, California on January 8, 2017. Photo: REUTERS / Mike Blake

. [tagToTranslate] anna kendrick movies [t] anna kendrick trolls [t] justin timberlake songs trolls [t] justin timberlake trolls [t] kelly clarkson trolls [t] Trolls movie [t] anna kendrick update [t] anna kendrick 2020 [t] ] t] anna kendrick news [t] anna kendrick today [t] news justin timberlake