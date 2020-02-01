Anne Cox Chambers, media heir and former US ambassador, died at the age of 100

Anne Cox Chambers, who along with her sister took over the family media conglomerate that became Cox Enterprises and once served as US ambassador to Belgium, died Friday at her house in Atlanta at the age of 100.

Chambers and her sister Barbara Cox Anthony took control of the newspaper, television, and radio empire in the 1970s, which was founded by their father, triple governor of Ohio, and former presidential candidate James M. Cox.

Forbes estimated her net worth at $ 17 billion in 2016. Two years earlier, she was the richest person in Georgia – one of only six women at the time who, according to the global wealth tracking company Wealth-X, was leading her State in property.

“My aunt, a lively and charismatic woman, was very proud of the success of Cox Enterprises and the accomplishments of her employees,” said Jim Kennedy, chairman of Cox Enterprises and nephew of Chambers.

“In addition to working for the company, she had a career of her own, driven by her personal passions and the respect she had gained in the business world.”

Media assets at Cox Enterprises include The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB Radio in Atlanta. Recently, however, 14 television stations across the country, as well as a few radio stations and newspapers in Ohio, were majority sold.

But the business has branched out into a lot more. These include Cox Communications, one of the country’s largest cable companies, and Cox Automotive, which includes Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book.

Chambers was born in Dayton in December 1919 when James Cox spent the last of three two years as governor of Ohio. She was still a baby when her father ran as president with his counterpart Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1920. Cox lost to his compatriot Warren G. Harding.

She was the first woman in Atlanta to become a bank director when she was appointed to the board by Fulton National Bank in 1973.

Chambers took over her family’s media empire with Anthony when her brother James M. Cox Jr. died in 1974.

She was active in politics and supported Jimmy Carter’s 1976 presidential election. In 1977 he appointed her US Ambassador to Belgium, a position she held until 1981.

“I received a check from the US government every month and I knew I deserved it,” Chambers told Fortune magazine in 1991 about her ambassadorial post.

Carter said on Friday that he and his wife Rosalynn Chambers express their condolences to family and friends.

“Ambassador Chambers has been an important part of our lives for over six decades,” said Carter. “Your life serves as a path for fairness and equality for everyone, especially women and girls.

“Atlanta, our state of Georgia, and the world have lost a wonderful woman, business manager, and philanthropist. Rosalynn and I are grateful to be among those whose lives have been so touched by her. “

Chambers was a board member of the Coca-Cola Company and the High Museum of Art in Atlanta. She supported many causes, including animal welfare, and “was a generous supporter of the Atlanta Human Society, which opened a shelter on her behalf in 2011,” said Cox Enterprises.

Chambers’ sister died in 2007. According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Chambers became the property of the company earlier this decade, but remained emeritus.

Chambers is survived by three children: Katharine Rayner, Margaretta Taylor and Jim Cox Chambers. She is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.