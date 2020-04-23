‘Anne with a fan of E’ is forcing CBC to boot them up in the reader comments section

Fans of the show Anne With an E have waged war on CBC and Netflix for destroying their beloved show from their TV screens and computers.

With an enthusiastic cult-like cast for the piece of Canada – a remake of the classic Anne of Green Gables – fans unleashed their anger on the public broadcaster and streaming service.

It began in November, when CBC and Netflix announced that the show would not return for a fourth season. Since then, its fanbase has sent more than 13 million tweets requesting that the show continue.

– Liz 🎹 | RENEW AWAE (@dianas_piano) April 17, 2020

Show fans have even raised funds to build billboards in major cities, including Toronto and New York City, calling on passersby to stream the Netflix show and create demand for a new era.

In a CBC article about billboards, the corporation’s news media reached out to corporate spokespersons to seek comment on the giant posters, but no statement was provided. “CBC reached out to CBC and Netflix, but didn’t respond,” the article said.

Fans filled the CBC’s comment section on its news site, bombarding inconsistent news stories with the request to revive Anne with an E. The group infiltrated quarterfinal Netflix’s quarterly YouTube call, spamming the comments section.

“People are angry. The cast and crew are blinded by it,” Lisa E, a Toronto organization with AWAE Fan Projects, told The Guardian. “Everybody likes the show. They can’t believe it.”

Five months ago, after the first announcement was canceled, super fans filed a petition on change.org demanding that the show be released in a fourth season. It has collected nearly 300,000 signatures.

On Sunday, the CBC said it would begin hiding all future “related Anne comments on unrelated posts.”

Hello. Thanks for your feedback. For our announcement of Anne with an E please visit our Help Center: https://t.co/On4NewQ7sm. In order to maintain our comment threads on their intended topics, all future comments related to Anne’s unrelated posts will be kept confidential.

– CBC (@CBC) April 17, 2020

“My sense is that the CBC has not dealt with a sustained siege like this before,” one of the group’s organizers, Rachel G, who lives in New York City, told The Guardian.

He said the public broadcaster, using social media, has opened itself up to these kinds of attacks.

“A lot of times, CBC contact questions on Twitter are things like ‘What’s your favorite charcuterie ?,” Rachel said. “And I’m glad to go in there and say ‘Hey, in this episode of Anne With an E, Gilbert eats meat – and he changes Anne With an E too!”

A piece by CBC Kids in November suggested some of the enthusiastic tweets could be bots, including many of the accounts created that month, with common names with numbers at the end and no profile picture.

“Of course they were just created that day,” Rachel responded. “I’m not going to go to my personal Twitter and start tweeting about Anne hundreds of times a day.”

The show tackles topics such as slavery, indigenous experiences, sexual assault and femininity. Both Lisa and Rachel don’t understand why the show needs to be played.