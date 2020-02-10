Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Merkel’s anointed successor, will resign as party leader – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLeffc4e673133c1ca519ce5d6ebc6b97511%

BERLIN – The anointed successor of Chancellor Angela Merkel, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, said on Monday that she would resign as leader of the party and no longer seek the highest position in the country, which is political uncertainty in Europe’s most important democracy.

The announcement followed five days of political unrest, in which the local chapter of the Christian Democratic Union in the eastern state of Thuringia voted for the same candidate as the extreme right-wing alternative to Germany, which led to a national protest.

The measure challenged Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer, who as party leader had given clear orders not to cooperate at any level with the alternative to Germany.